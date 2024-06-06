Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On The 'Negativity' Amidst Rumours Of Her Split With Ben Affleck

Taking to her website, Jennifer Lopez has addressed the scrutiny that her personal life is currently going through. She shared a heartfelt note where she thanked her fans for showering love on ‘Atlas’ which was released on Netflix last month. She said, “I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ‘Atlas’ is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!! It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now, but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there.”