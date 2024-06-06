Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On The 'Negativity' Amidst Rumours Of Her Split With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines ever since the rumours of her split with Ben Affleck started surfacing on social media. Both the actors have not commented on the rumours as of now. However, the singer recently took her fans by surprise when she cancelled her 2024 North American Tour. Amidst these developments, she has shared a note where she addresses the ‘negativity.’
Taking to her website, Jennifer Lopez has addressed the scrutiny that her personal life is currently going through. She shared a heartfelt note where she thanked her fans for showering love on ‘Atlas’ which was released on Netflix last month. She said, “I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ‘Atlas’ is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!! It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now, but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there.”
This note comes after she cancelled her tour which was supposed to kickstart from June 26 in Orlando. Cancelling her summer tour, she said, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”
The newsletter also included a message from her tour promoter, Live Nation, which read, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”
Affleck and Lopez have not directly commented on the rumours of their split. The couple had tied the knot in 2022 in Nevada. A few months later, they hosted a star-studded celebration for their friends.