'Heartsick' Jennifer Lopez Cancels 2024 North American Tour; What To Do If You Have Already Purchased Tickets?

Iconic pop star Jennifer Lopez has canceled her upcoming 2024 North American tour scheduled to start on June 26. Live Nation announced on Friday that the pop singer needs time to focus on her family.

Jennifer Lopez
Live Nation announced on Friday that the highly anticipated 2024 North American tour of Jennifer Lopez has been canceled. The pop star is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation stated.

Lopez expressedd her deep regret over the decision in a statement to her fans on her OntheJLo website and newsletter, and wrote, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude on August 31 in Houston, Texas.

Live Nation has assured those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster that they would receive automatic refunds. For fans who bought tickets via third-party resale sites, the company advises reaching out to the point of purchase for further details.

"This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits Tour" was set to be Lopez's first North American arena tour in five years, and was designed to celebrate her extensive songbook. It was initially planned to support her ninth studio album, "This Is Me... Now”.

Lopez released two accompanying films following the album’s release – This Is Me…Now: A Love Story and a documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which celebrated her return to music and reunion with husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez had described the new album as a “miracle” and a “second chance,” expressing her desire to capture this moment in time just as the previous album had captured another.

The tour cancellation has sparked various rumors and speculations, including reports of poor ticket sales and rumored marital issues between Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck. However, the official reason remains her need to prioritize family and close relationships during this time.

