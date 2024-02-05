Don’t Miss These Top US Music Festivals To Rock Your 2024!

Get ready to lose yourself in the electrifying world of music festivals! From iconic giants like Coachella and Lollapalooza to genre-specific gems like Stagecoach and Faster Horses, the US festival scene in 2024 promises an unforgettable adventure for every music lover. Dive into these 10 best festivals, each offering a unique blend of headliners, genres, and atmospheres, to find the perfect soundtrack for your summer.
1. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Where: Indio, California
When: April 12-14 & 19-21, 2024
This iconic festival boasts a diverse lineup of headliners, including headliners like Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK. Coachella is known for its art installations, fashion, and celebrity attendees, making it a truly immersive experience. Tickets start at $429 for a general admission pass.
2. Lollapalooza
Where: Chicago, Illinois
When: August 1-4, 2024
Another major music festival with a wide range of rock, alternative, and hip-hop artists. This year's headliners include Foo Fighters, Drake, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Lollapalooza takes place in Grant Park in downtown Chicago, offering easy access to the city's many attractions. General admission tickets start at $250.
3. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Where: Manchester, Tennessee
When: June 13-16, 2024
This four-day festival features a mix of rock, indie, electronic, and Americana music. Headliners for 2024 include Stevie Nicks, Kendrick Lamar, and The Chicks. Bonnaroo is known for its late-night sets and vibrant festival atmosphere. General admission tickets start at $349.
4. Shaky Knees Music Festival
Where: Atlanta, Georgia
When: May 3-5, 2024
This three-day festival focuses on indie rock and alternative music. Headliners for 2024 include Foo Fighters, The National, and The Lumineers. Shaky Knees takes place in Central Park, offering a scenic backdrop for the music. General admission tickets start at $225.
5. Stagecoach Festival
Where: Indio, California
When: April 26-28, 2024
This sister festival to Coachella features a lineup of country music stars. Headliners for 2024 include Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Luke Combs. Stagecoach offers a more laid-back atmosphere than Coachella, with plenty of space to relax and enjoy the music. Tickets start at $379 for a general admission pass.
6. CMA Music Festival
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
When: June 6-9, 2024
This four-day festival takes place in downtown Nashville and features performances from a wide range of country music artists. Headliners for 2024 have not yet been announced. The CMA Music Festival is a great opportunity to experience the city's music scene and culture. Ticket prices vary depending on the package you choose.
7. Faster Horses Festival
Where: Brooklyn, Michigan
When: July 19-21, 2024
This three-day festival features a mix of country, rock, and Americana music. Headliners for 2024 include Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban. Faster Horses takes place on a scenic racetrack, offering a unique festival experience. General admission tickets start at $225.
8. Electric Daisy Carnival
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
When: May 17-19, 2024
This massive three-day festival features a wide range of EDM artists, from established DJs to rising stars. EDC is known for its elaborate stage production, carnival rides, and immersive atmosphere. General admission tickets start at $359.
9. Ultra Music Festival
Where: Miami, Florida
When: March 22-24, 2024
Another major EDM festival with a diverse lineup of artists. Headliners for 2024 include Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, and Calvin Harris. Ultra Music Festival takes place on the shores of Biscayne Bay, offering stunning views and a tropical vibe. General admission tickets start at $399.
10. Lightning in a Bottle Festival
Where: Bradley, California
When: May 22-27, 2024
This four-day festival features a mix of EDM, indie rock, and hip-hop artists. Headliners for 2024 include Porter Robinson, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Megan Thee Stallion.