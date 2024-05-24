While on the surface, it presents itself as a big sci-fi action movie, at its core, it’s also a story of friendship. The movie offers a perspective through the eyes of a woman who’s navigating the aftermath of trauma, learning to rebuild trust when left with no choice. It underscores the vital importance of meaningful connections in our lives—a testament to the necessity of reliance on others. Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite craft a narrative that delves into the dualities of the ever-increasing use of artificial intelligence, exploring both its threats and potentials. While the screenplay is promising, in several places, it’s also unconvincing. When you have themes that can ignite conversations, it is imperative that you deal with them in a unique manner. What weighs the movie down is its predictability and clichés. There’s a formulaic storytelling, with dialogues that are poorly written and attempts at humour that just really fall flat.