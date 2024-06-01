Art & Entertainment

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Not Getting Divorced, Reportedly 'They Are Not Done Yet'

While it is believed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "dealing with some problems", the couple certainly wants to "fix things".

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Fans of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, there’s some great news to rejoice. Amid reports of the two calling it quits, a  recent report by Entertainment Tonight claims that the two are “still fighting” for their marriage. It is believed that the two are “dealing with some problems”, but they want to “fix things” and are “not over yet”.

“Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments,” the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying. The insider further added that they don’t want to repeat any past issues and certainly don’t want to get divorced. It is just that their relationship is simply not working at this point. “They aren’t done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy,” added the source.

For those caught unaware, J-Lo and Ben tied the knot in July 2022. The speculations surrounding their divorce made headlines earlier this month when a report by In Touch Weekly stated that “she can’t control him, and he can’t change her”. Post that, another report by US Weekly asserted that they started to argue over “finances”. Reportedly, JLo remains highly focused on her work, which left the actor a little disappointed.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Photo: People
The insider further stated that Ben apparently “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and considering that “both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities”, it has led to tensions between Ben and JLo.

Until now, neither Ben nor Jennifer have issued any statement regarding their alleged divorce. JLo was recently seen promoting her movie ‘Atlas ‘in Mexico, when a reporter asked her to address divorce rumours, but she shut the reporter down by saying, “you know better than that.”

