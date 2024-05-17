Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly File For Divorce, Actor Moves Out of J-Lo's Home

It looks like there is trouble in paradise for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as their relationship has allegedly hit a rough patch. As per a recent report, Ben and JLo are heading for a divorce, and the actor has already moved out of J-Lo’s house.
Touch Weekly quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share. The insider added, “‘The writing is on the wall — it’s over,’ ‘They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben‘s] not to blame!’”
Not just that, it is believed that the couple is likely to sell off their dream home soon. While no details of their reported divorce have yet been revealed, it is believed that the couple has decided to separate because “she can’t control him, and he can’t change her”.
“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added.
Nonetheless, the report of the couple parting ways comes a couple of days after Jennifer Lopez ‘liked’ a post on her Instagram, which read, “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety.”
Meanwhile, as per a report in People, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been clicked together for almost 47 days now. While JLo is currently in New York for the promotions of her upcoming movie, ‘Atlas’, Ben is busy wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming movie, ‘The Accountant 2’. It cannot go unnoticed that JLo attended Met Gala 2024 but Ben missed the event.
For those caught unaware, the couple had a much-publicised breakup in 2004, but they eventually rekindled their romance and got married in July 2022.
Previously, at an event in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez had talked about sharing their love story in the documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’. She had said at the time, “The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all,” adding, “But I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you’re playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it’s like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do.”