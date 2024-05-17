Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly File For Divorce, Actor Moves Out of J-Lo's Home

Previously, at an event in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez had talked about sharing their love story in the documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’. She had said at the time, “The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all,” adding, “But I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you’re playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it’s like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do.”