Art & Entertainment

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly File For Divorce, Actor Moves Out of J-Lo's Home

After their much-talked about breakup in 2004, the two rekindled their romance and got married in July 2022.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
info_icon

It looks like there is trouble in paradise for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as their relationship has allegedly hit a rough patch. As per a recent report, Ben and JLo are heading for a divorce, and the actor has already moved out of J-Lo’s house.

Touch Weekly quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share. The insider added, “‘The writing is on the wall — it’s over,’ ‘They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben‘s] not to blame!’”

Not just that, it is believed that the couple is likely to sell off their dream home soon. While no details of their reported divorce have yet been revealed, it is believed that the couple has decided to separate because “she can’t control him, and he can’t change her”.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added. 

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
info_icon

Nonetheless, the report of the couple parting ways comes a couple of days after Jennifer Lopez ‘liked’ a post on her Instagram, which read, “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety.”

Meanwhile, as per a report in People, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been clicked together for almost 47 days now. While JLo is currently in New York for the promotions of her upcoming movie, ‘Atlas’, Ben is busy wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming movie, ‘The Accountant 2’. It cannot go unnoticed that JLo attended Met Gala 2024 but Ben missed the event. 

For those caught unaware, the couple had a much-publicised breakup in 2004, but they eventually rekindled their romance and got married in July 2022.

Previously, at an event in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez had talked about sharing their love story in the documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’. She had said at the time, “The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all,” adding, “But I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you’re playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it’s like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lecturing India On Human Rights Would Not Work: Indian American Lawmakers
  2. Swati Maliwal FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar Slapped, Kicked, Hit Me,' Kejriwal Aide Booked
  3. Maratha Quota Agitation Overshadows Maharashtra’s Poll Pitch
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Where Political Parties Stand On Reservation And Social Justice
  5. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pushpa' Actor Fahadh Faasil To Collaborate With 'Drishyam' Director Jeethu Joseph On His Next
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In A Falguni Shane Peacock Gown At 'Megalopolis' Screening
  3. Pankaj Udhas Birth Anniversary Special: 'Chitti Aayi Hai' To 'Chupke Chupke', 10 Songs That Capture His Musical Genius
  4. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  5. Most Fashionable Actors From The World Of Television
Sports News
  1. LPGA Tournament: Rose Zhang Withdraws Due To Illness After Playing Three Holes
  2. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Wankhede Stadium? Know Mumbai's Weather Forecast
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  4. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Takes Early Lead Over Jordan Spieth
  5. SRH Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
World News
  1. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
  4. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
  5. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup