Jennifer Lopez Says Brands Use Her Face Covered In 'Wrinkles' For Marketing, Calls AI 'Really Scary'

Joining the discussion on the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has weighed in, saying it comes with both pros and cons. The icon shed light on her own experience of being a victim to this technology for promotional purposes.
In fact, in her recently released sci-fi action movie, ‘Atlas’ directed by Brad Peyton, Lopez stars as the titular character, a data analyst who is forced to turn to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot, who is determined to destroy humanity. “I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right,” Lopez told Variety at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.
The ‘On The Floor’ singer has encountered the exploitative aspects of AI first-hand. She revealed that advertisements “selling skincare that I know nothing about” were using manipulative photos of her face, which only had “wrinkles” on it.
“It’s really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary,” the 54-year-old stated, further adding, “I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides.”
As for ‘Atlas’, according to the official logline, “Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past.” Lopez stars alongside Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Mark Strong, Abraham Popoola, and Lana Parrilla.
The film’s success and the conversations it has sparked emphasize the ongoing debates regarding the influence of AI in both society and the entertainment industry. ‘Atlas’ is available to stream on Netflix, where it has ranked among the streaming platform’s top 10 most-viewed movies throughout the Memorial Day weekend.