X-Men reboot announced a fresh cast.
Adam Driver, Inde Navarette, Christopher Abbott and Kit Connor lead the cast.
Marvel has declared a release date as well.
X-Men reboot is surging forth. Christopher Abbott has boarded the massive project to play Charles Xavier aka Professor X in the upcoming movie. Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige announced the inaugural members of the mutant team at D23 on Friday.
Deadline broke the news in recent days that Samara Weaving will play Emma Frost and Kit Connor is aboard to play Cyclops. Those castings were also confirmed Friday. The X-Men haven’t assembled on screen since Fox’s 2019 film Dark Phoenix. Except for Berry and Janssen, those original X-Men cast members are reprising their roles in this year’s Avengers: Doomsday, where they’ll cross over with the MCU stars to battle Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)
In the X-men reboot, Sadie Sink becomes the third actor to play adult Jean Grey in live action, with previous iterations including Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. Sink has already debuted as Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where her character is first brought in as a telepath antagonist.
Kit Connor, best known for playing Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper, is cast as Scott Summers/Cyclops. Other Cyclops actors in the past have included James Marsden, Tim Pocock and Tye Sheridan.
X-Men Reboot Cast Details
Adam Driver will be playing Mister Sinister though earlier rumours linked him to Magneto. Obsession breakout star Inde Navarrette succeeds actress Anna Paquin, the previous star behind live-action Rogue, a mutant capable of absorbing another’s powers and memories through physical touch. Maya Boyd then follows in the footsteps of Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp, who both played Marvel’s “Wind Rider” on the big screen — a mutant with control over the weather. Abbott and Driver co-starred on Girls.
There's no update on who is essaying Beast in the reboot, if the character is involved. Charles Melton's name has welled up in speculations, but it is also contended that he might have rejected the role.
Marvel also confirmed that X-Men will be released in cinemas on May 5, 2028.