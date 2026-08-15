Deadline broke the news in recent days that Samara Weaving will play Emma Frost and Kit Connor is aboard to play Cyclops. Those castings were also confirmed Friday. The X-Men haven’t assembled on screen since Fox’s 2019 film Dark Phoenix. Except for Berry and Janssen, those original X-Men cast members are reprising their roles in this year’s Avengers: Doomsday, where they’ll cross over with the MCU stars to battle Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)