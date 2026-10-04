Spider-Man: Brand New Day reaches PVOD on October 6.
The Marvel blockbuster has crossed $2 billion worldwide at the box office.
Rosario Dawson reportedly returns as Claire Temple in an extended cut.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making the jump from cinemas to digital after becoming one of the biggest theatrical hits of 2026. The Spider-Man Brand New Day Streaming Date comes as Sony Pictures prepares to release the Tom Holland-led Marvel film on premium video on demand, while a reported extended cut could give fans another reason to return to the story.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Streaming Date and PVOD details
Released in theatres on July 31, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $2 billion worldwide and continues to play in more than 1,700 domestic venues. The film stars Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing.
Sony Pictures has confirmed that the film will arrive on PVOD on Tuesday, October 6. It will be available to purchase through platforms including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube Movies & TV for $29.99. A 48-hour rental is expected to cost $24.99. Digital purchases will also include Outtakes: Goofs, Gaffes and Gags and 10 production featurettes.
The film will later arrive on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on December 15, alongside DVD copies containing three bonus featurettes.v
Spider-Man: Brand New Day extended cut reportedly in works
The digital release is not the only development surrounding the blockbuster. According to Deadline, sources are reporting that the film could return to theatres with additional footage, including material featuring Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple.
Dawson had previously revealed that she filmed a scene for the movie but was ultimately cut. During a July 25 panel interview at Galaxy Con in Raleigh, she was heard saying, "I even shot a scene in the new Spider-Man movie, but I got cut out … I told my mom, and she was like, 'That sucks.' Now I can't post the pictures [I took on set]."
Claire Temple previously appeared across Marvel series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. The reported extended version is also expected to contain other surprises, although Sony has not officially announced its release plans or confirmed the additional footage.
For now, fans can watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day at home when it reaches PVOD on October 6.