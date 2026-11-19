Tom Latham scores a two-ball duck against India in Wellington
Latham equals Virender Sehwag's record of 15 ducks as a Test opener
Kraigg Brathwaite leads the unwanted list with 19 ducks
New Zealand captain Tom Latham endured a disappointing start to the opening Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. The left-handed opener failed to open his account after Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant delivery to knock back his off-stump in the very first over.
Latham faced just two deliveries before returning to the pavilion for a duck. However, his early dismissal was not just a setback for New Zealand but also saw him enter an unwanted record list alongside former India opener Virender Sehwag.
Tom Latham Equals Virender Sehwag's Record of Most Ducks as Test Opener
Latham's two-ball duck against India took his tally to 15 ducks as a Test opener, bringing him level with Sehwag on the all-time list. The New Zealand skipper now shares the fourth position on the unwanted chart, which features some of the biggest names in Test cricket.
West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite leads the list with 19 ducks, followed by former England captain Mike Atherton, who registered 17. Sri Lanka's Marvan Atapattu occupies the third position with 16 ducks, while Sehwag and Latham are tied with 15 each.
Most Ducks as a Test Opener:
Kraigg Brathwaite - 19 ducks
Mike Atherton - 17 ducks
Marvan Atapattu - 16 ducks
Virender Sehwag - 15 ducks
Tom Latham - 15 ducks*
Tom Latham Creates Another Unwanted Record at Basin Reserve
Latham also entered another unwanted record list with his latest dismissal. His two-ball duck was his second against India at the Basin Reserve, making him joint-highest alongside former New Zealand cricketers Geoff Troup and Paul Wiseman for most ducks by a Kiwi batter against India at the Wellington venue.
Interestingly, Latham has registered these two ducks across four innings in three Test appearances at the ground. He also became the New Zealand captain with the most ducks against India in Test cricket, moving past former skipper Stephen Fleming, who had one duck in nine Tests against the Indian team.