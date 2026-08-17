Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes Sony's Highest-Grosser Ever At $2 Billion

Brand New Day is just the third film this decade to nab $2 billion worldwide, and the first American movie to hit the milestone in nearly four years. The only other $2 billion releases of the 2020s so far are the 2022 sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water and the 2025 Chinese animated hit Ne Zha 2. According to Box Office Mojo, Brand New Day joins a niche club of $2 billion achievers that has only seven other titles. James Cameron is the sole filmmaker to have three films on the list.