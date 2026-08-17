Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes Sony's Highest-Grosser Ever At $2 Billion

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has entered the two billion dollar club.
It marks Tom Holland's fourth solo movie as the superhero.
The movie is now Sony's highest-grossing title ever.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially emerged Sony Pictures‘ highest-grossing release of all time, crashing into the $2 billion club. It is also the second-fastest movie to pull this off. Avengers: Endgame boasts the record for fastest film to cross $2 billion mark, achieving it in 11 days. China leads all territories with major box office yields, with the UK, Mexico, and India close behind. This also marks the first time Marvel's wall-crawling hero has ever reached the theatrical landmark.
Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker dazzled with the biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history: $360 million, outdoing the previous record-holder, Avengers: Endgame ($357 million). It is the fastest film ever to hit $500 million in North American theaters, doing so in just seven days. The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed movie has also impressed critics. The film’s spectacular run seals the second-best third weekend ever, just behind the $90.2 million that Star Wars: The Force Awakens scored in its third weekend after opening in late 2015.
Brand New Day Box Office Records
Brand New Day is just the third film this decade to nab $2 billion worldwide, and the first American movie to hit the milestone in nearly four years. The only other $2 billion releases of the 2020s so far are the 2022 sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water and the 2025 Chinese animated hit Ne Zha 2. According to Box Office Mojo, Brand New Day joins a niche club of $2 billion achievers that has only seven other titles. James Cameron is the sole filmmaker to have three films on the list.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing release ever in 36 international markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, India, Italy, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.