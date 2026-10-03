About Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann's 'lollipop' controversy

During a teacher-student roleplay interaction on the show, when Kanika asked Qazi which subject he would study under her as his professor, he replied, “Biology”, and added, “You're very beautiful, ma'am. Can we have a lollipop together?” This did not go down well with Kanika, and she slammed Qazi for the double-meaning comments, calling it "cheap", and said she doesn't expect cheap things from him. "Tameez sikhaake jaungi (I will teach you some manners before I leave)". Qazi said it was a playful remark and he didn't mean it with wrong intentions.