Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer in a new Bigg Boss 20 promo.
The host objects to Qazi’s comments to Kanika Mann during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Kanika Mann tells Salman that Qazi has become arrogant over his gameplay.
Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar remarks on contestants’ play and conduct remain a major draw on Bigg Boss 20. Khan pulls up Qazi Touqeer in a new promo, marking the host’s first on-air schooling of the singer-actor during the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. The makers released the clip ahead of the episode, with Salman taking issue with Qazi’s comments to fellow contestant Kanika Mann.
Why Salman Khan scolded Qazi Touqeer
The reprimand follows an exchange from last week, when Qazi made an offhand ‘lollipop’ comment to Kanika. She found the remark offensive and uncomfortable.
Salman tells Qazi he should have backed off the moment Kanika took his intentions the wrong way and apologised at once, instead of dragging the argument.
In the Bigg Boss 20 promo, Salman tells him, “Qazi, jab kisi ko aap ke intentions galat laga hai, you should just back out. Lekin aap lagey rahey non-stop like a stuck record (If someone does not understand your intentions, back out. But you kept going for it like a stuck record).”
Salman then turns to Kanika and asks her if Qazi had apologised to her after the remark.
Kanika says Qazi had grown a bit too arrogant over the past three weeks because of his gameplay. Qazi then says he had apologised near the gate, but Salman said he had not heard it.
“Aapne ye kaha ki main goli kha lunga but sorry nahi bolunga. Aapne suna hai kisi ko mazak mazak mein sorry bolte hue life mein (You said you will take a bullet but not say sorry. Have you ever heard someone say sorry in a lighthearted way)?", Salman says.
About Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann's 'lollipop' controversy
During a teacher-student roleplay interaction on the show, when Kanika asked Qazi which subject he would study under her as his professor, he replied, “Biology”, and added, “You're very beautiful, ma'am. Can we have a lollipop together?” This did not go down well with Kanika, and she slammed Qazi for the double-meaning comments, calling it "cheap", and said she doesn't expect cheap things from him. "Tameez sikhaake jaungi (I will teach you some manners before I leave)". Qazi said it was a playful remark and he didn't mean it with wrong intentions.
Meanwhile, in a mid-week eviction, Rhiti Tiwari was eliminated from the house after Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh's decision.