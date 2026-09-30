Prime Video Announces Alliance Season 2, Sets January 14 Premiere

Prime Video announced Alliance Season 2 today and confirmed a January 14, 2027 premiere.
Kunal Kemmu hosted Season 1, which featured 16 celebrity Allies inside a mysterious HQ.
Alliance is India’s version of the Dutch format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia.
After Season 1's success, Prime Video is back with Alliance Season 2. The streamer announced Season 2 today and the premiere date. Kumal Kemmu, who hosted the first season, will return as host. The new season will start streaming on January 14, 2027.
What happened in Season 1
Alliance adapts the Dutch format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia for India. In Season 1, host Kunal Kemmu put 16 celebrity Allies inside a secret HQ run by The System, where they faced physical and mental tasks, formed alliances and showed that the smartest mind wins.
The show was Prime Video's first daily reality series worldwide, with new episodes dropping every day at noon. Season 1 leaned on mind games, shifting loyalties, secret missions and gripping gameplay. The show kept the viewers engaged from Day 1.
The competition pulled viewers in with dinner-table debate and constant guesswork over the Allies’ every move. It is the kind of show that keeps sharp minds sparring in real time.
Season 2, Prime Video said, will be even more exciting than Season 1 and will bring more twists than viewers can predict.
The platform summed up the new season with two lines: "Expect the unexpected." "Then expect something even more unexpected."
Who were the contestants in Alliance season 1?
The 16 contestants included Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Ravi Kishan, Riva Kishan, Zaid Darbar, Daisy Shah, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, Armaan Khera and Aly Goni (played independently/wildcard format).
Mini Mathur won Alliance Season 1, while Aly Goni emerged as the runner-up.
The reality show premiered on June 26 and concluded with its grand finale on August 6.