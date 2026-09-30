Matthew Perry Documentary Chronicles His Fight To Be Sober

The One About Matthew Perry is coming soon to Netflix.
It's a three-part documentary on the beloved Friends actor, Matthew Perry.
The doc covers his career and addiction struggles.
A new three-part documentary on Friends actor Matthew Perry's life, career and long battle with addiction is traced in The One About Matthew Perry. It premieres on Netflix on October 27.
“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” Mary Robertson, the director, said. “Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”
Matthew Perry's Sister Opens Up
The documentary also includes the first interview with Matthew Perry’s sister since his death. Mia Perry Bowick talks at length about the loneliness her brother experienced and the huge effort he put into overcoming addiction.
“My brother would talk about that feeling of emptiness or loneliness that he couldn’t quite fill,” Bowick says. She shares that Matthew spent millions of dollars in his attempts to get sober.
“He spent $7 million trying to get sober,” she insists. “That’s how seriously he took his disease.”
“All great stories have comedy and tragedy in them, and that certainly was Matthew’s story,” she says.
Mia Perry Boswick's Statement
In a statement released with the documentary, Bowick underlined why it took her time to speak about her brother publicly.
“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Perry Bowick stated.
“As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind.”
The series is produced by Maxine Productions, part of Sony Pictures Television. Robertson, Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers, with Lora Moftah serving as co-executive producer and Jessica Call as producer.