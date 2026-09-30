Ji Chang Wook And Imada Mio's Merry Berry Love Adds Six Actors

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ji Chang Wook plays Lee Yoo Bin, a struggling Korean spatial planner, while Imada Mio stars as Shirahama Karin, a Japanese strawberry farmer.

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Merry Berry Love
New Cast joins Merry Berry Love Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Six actors have joined Ji Chang Wook and Imada Mio in Merry Berry Love

  • The Disney+ romantic comedy premieres next week.

  • The series is the first joint production between CJ ENM and Japan’s Nippon TV

Kim Tae Hoon, Jung Soon Won, Moon Woo Jin, Jung Young Joo, Kangnam and newcomer Lee Hyo In have joined Ji Chang Wook and Imada Mio in the Korea-Japan romantic comedy Merry Berry Love.

Kim Soo Jung and Noh Young Seop have directed the television series. Lee Jae Yoon wrote the script.

Merry Berry Love new cast and their roles

Kim Tae Hoon plays Yoo Bin’s late father, a bone cancer researcher with a concealed past and secrets that change his son’s life.

Jung Soon Won plays Yoo Bin’s close friend and business partner. His character is a respected spatial planner who steps in as Yoo Bin’s manager after he rises to fame.

Moon Woo Jin plays the younger Yoo Bin, with scenes alongside Kim Tae Hoon connecting earlier events to the present-day story. Jung Young Joo also joins the cast in a role that remains under wraps.

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Kangnam plays one of Karin’s university friends. He is a social media influencer who treats her as a rival, which sets up lively exchanges with Imada Mio.

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Lee Hyo In plays Yoo Bin’s university junior and the granddaughter of a global construction company owner. Her role is to complicate the romance between Chang Wook and Mio's characters.

Merry Berry Love plot

Ji Chang Wook plays Lee Yoo Bin, a Korean spatial planner struggling to get by. Imada Mio plays Shirahama Karin, a Japanese strawberry farmer. Their paths cross on a scenic island, and a cross-border romance starts to grow.

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When and where to watch Merry Berry Love

Merry Berry Love marks the first collaboration between CJ ENM and Japan’s Nippon TV. It is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 7, 2026.

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