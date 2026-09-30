Gulveer Singh’s Hat-Trick In Asian Games 2026: Indian Runner Clinches Bronze In Men’s

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 September 2026 2:43 pm

Gulveer Singh completed a memorable medal hat-trick at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a bronze medal in the men’s 5000m final on Tuesday (September 29). The Indian distance runner clocked 13:32.75 to finish third behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 13:30.79, and Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi, who claimed silver in 13:31.43. Gulveer had earlier secured silver medals in the men’s 10,000m and 1500m events, making his three-medal haul one of the standout performances for India in athletics at the Games. His latest podium finish also marked a significant achievement in a demanding campaign across three different distance events.