Gulveer Singh’s Hat-Trick In Asian Games 2026: Indian Runner Clinches Bronze In Men’s

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Gulveer Singh completed a memorable medal hat-trick at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a bronze medal in the men’s 5000m final on Tuesday (September 29). The Indian distance runner clocked 13:32.75 to finish third behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 13:30.79, and Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi, who claimed silver in 13:31.43. Gulveer had earlier secured silver medals in the men’s 10,000m and 1500m events, making his three-medal haul one of the standout performances for India in athletics at the Games. His latest podium finish also marked a significant achievement in a demanding campaign across three different distance events.

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Asian games 2026 men's 5000-meter race Gulveer Singh
Bronze medalist Gulveer Singh of India poses on the podium following the men's 5000-meter final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games 2026 Gulveer Singh photos
India's Gulveer Singh reacts after his third place finish in the men's 5000-meter final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Gulveer Singh Asian Games race images
India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning bronze medal in the men’s 5000 meter final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Gulveer Singh third medal Asian Games 2026
India's Gulveer Singh reacts after his third place finish in the men's 5000-meter final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian Games 2026 athletics photo feature
Bahrain's Birhanu Balew runs to the finish line to win the men's 5000-meter final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Gulveer Singh vs Birhanu Balew 5000m final race pic
India’s Gulveer Singh, second right, Japan's Nagiya Mori, Barhain's Birhanu Balew and others compete in men’s 5000 meter final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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First Indian man to win 3 individual Asian Games medal
India’s Gulveer Singh, Japan's Nagiya Mori, Barhain's Birhanu Balew and others compete in men’s 5000 meter final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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