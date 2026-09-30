Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj Script History With 4x400m Women’s Relay Gold

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Sprinters Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj scripted history on Monday (September 29), clinching the gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The quartet of Indian runners clocked 3:29.69 to finish ahead of Bahrain and China. Bahrain took silver in 3:30.21, while China secured bronze in 3:31.02. The victory continued India’s strong record in the event, with the country winning the women’s 4x400m relay gold at six of the last seven Asian Games. Vithya, who had broken PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles, anchored the final leg and held off Bahrain’s challenge to seal another gold for India.

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Asian games 2026 women's 4x400m relay highlights
India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj pose for photographs after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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india athletics gold Asian Games
India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj during medal ceremony after winning gold medal, along with Bahrain's and China's players who won silver and gold medal respectively in the women's 4 x 400 relay final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 India gold medal
India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj pose for photographs after winning gold medal, along with Bahrain's and China's players who won silver and gold medal respectively in the women's 4 x 400 relay final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India first athletics gold 2026 Asian Games
India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj celebrates after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Poovamma Machettira Asian Games
India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj celebrate after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India golden girls relay team 2026
India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj celebrate after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Vithya Ramraj final leg acceleration relay
India’s Poovama Machettira, right, and Vithya Ramraj celebrate after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 meter relay final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India s Vithya Ramraj, right, reacts as she crosses the finish line with teammate Poovamma Machettira in the womens 4 x 400m relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
India' s Vithya Ramraj, right, reacts as she crosses the finish line with teammate Poovamma Machettira in the women's 4 x 400m relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. Vithya Ramraj final leg acceleration relay photos
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India timing 3:29.69 womens 4x400m relay
India' s Vithya Ramraj reacts as she crosses the finish line in the women's 4 x 400m relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Indian athletics team win gold Aichi Nagoya 2026
India' s Vithya Ramraj reacts as she crosses the finish line in the women's 4 x 400m relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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