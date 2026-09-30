Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj Script History With 4x400m Women’s Relay Gold

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 September 2026 3:27 pm

Sprinters Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj scripted history on Monday (September 29), clinching the gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The quartet of Indian runners clocked 3:29.69 to finish ahead of Bahrain and China. Bahrain took silver in 3:30.21, while China secured bronze in 3:31.02. The victory continued India’s strong record in the event, with the country winning the women’s 4x400m relay gold at six of the last seven Asian Games. Vithya, who had broken PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles, anchored the final leg and held off Bahrain’s challenge to seal another gold for India.