Disney+ Teases Special Look Inside Sumptuous K-Drama, The Remarried Empress

“What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire empire as Navier strives to reclaim her power,” Disney’s official summary states. The Remarried Empress stars Shin Min-a as Empress Navier, Ju Ji-hoon as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jong-suk as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Se-young as Rashta. The upcoming series is a live-action adaptation of the popular Naver webtoon of the same name written by Alphatart and illustrated by SUMPUL. The webtoon has gathered almost 3 billion views to date.