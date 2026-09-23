Disney+ Teases Special Look Inside Sumptuous K-Drama, The Remarried Empress

Disney is dropping special featurettes for The Renamed Empress.
The show is the streamer's first big Korean production.
The romantic fantasy arrives in November.
Disney+ is drumming up immense hype for its first massive Korean production, The Remarried Empress. The show is a romance fantasy epic spun on Navier (Shin Min-a), the perfect empress of the Dongdae Empire, who is informed of divorce by Emperor Sovieshou (Ju Ji-hoon), who is infatuated with the escaped slave Luta (Lee Se-young), and demands approval for remarriage with Prince Heinri (Lee Jong-suk) of the Western Kingdom in exchange for accepting the divorce.
“What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire empire as Navier strives to reclaim her power,” Disney’s official summary states. The Remarried Empress stars Shin Min-a as Empress Navier, Ju Ji-hoon as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jong-suk as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Se-young as Rashta. The upcoming series is a live-action adaptation of the popular Naver webtoon of the same name written by Alphatart and illustrated by SUMPUL. The webtoon has gathered almost 3 billion views to date.
The Remarried Empress Special Featurettes
Disney+ will premiere a “special look” featurette for the show at 4 p.m. KST Wednesday, offering fans fresh footage as well as behind-the-scenes interviews with stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young.
Disney+’s new preview featurette also entails interviews with director Cho Su-won, screenwriter Yeoh Geena and other key creatives as they discuss the show’s elaborate sets and costumes, and the 16 real-world castles they looked through across France, Germany and the Czech Republic in their search for a location that could evoke the original webtoon’s sprawling grandeur.
According to Disney+ on the 23rd, the main trailer for The Remarried Empress crossed 13 million global cumulative views within just 48 hours after its simultaneous release in major markets including the U.S., Japan, the U.K., France, and Brazil.
The Remarried Empress will debut with four episodes Nov. 4 on Disney+ and Hulu, followed by two new installments each Wednesday through Nov. 25.