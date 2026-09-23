Kit Harington Is Now Open To Jon Snow Spinoff

Kit Harington welcomes the thought of playing Jon Snow again in a spinoff.
The Game of Thrones spinoff was ditched in 2024.
Harington acknowledged that he needed other experiences before he could be excited about the spinoff.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is warming up to the idea of a Jon Snow spinoff.
After the actor confirmed in 2024 that a Game of Thrones spinoff based on his beloved character was “off the table”, he brought up the idea during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, Sept. 21.
Kit Harington Welcomes Jon Snow Spinoff Possibility
“I think I needed to do some other stuff like outside of it and it’s been a number of years and I’ve done all these different things,” he said. “Some have been seen more widely than others. But I’ve done enough of them now that I don’t feel defined by just that character.”
Since some time has flown by, he stated now “there’s a world in which something could work.” His earlier comments favoured to shut down the idea of the spinoff.
“Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being,” the actor said in a 2024 interview.
Harington will appear in the second season of HBO’s Harry Potter series. He joined the show after Nicholas Hoult, who was originally cast to play Gilderoy Lockhart, dropped out due to “scheduling conflicts”. He starred in the acclaimed HBO series Industry, and the gothic horror film The Dreadful, which released in February. Most recently, his turn in the MGM+ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities debuted on the streamer on Sept. 6.