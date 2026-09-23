Jake Weatherald Smashes Bizarre ‘Moonball’, But Umpire Denies Boundary | Watch

Raf MacMillan’s bizarre delivery was called both a no-ball and dead ball by umpire Gerard Abood
Jake Weatherald’s boundary was denied, but he responded by smashing the next ball for a six
Weatherald scored 92 off 90 balls as South Australia posted 383/7 against Tasmania
Jake Weatherald was at the centre of a bizarre moment during South Australia’s One Day Cup clash against Tasmania, but the Australian opener made sure the strange incident did not disrupt his innings.
Tasmania off-spinner Raf MacMillan produced a delivery that barely resembled a conventional cricket ball after slipping from his hand. Weatherald reacted quickly, only to see a boundary taken away after the umpire called the delivery both a no-ball and a dead ball. The left-hander then found another way to make MacMillan pay.
MacMillan’s Bizarre Delivery Leaves Everyone Confused
The incident took place during the 15th over at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, with South Australia already firmly in control of their innings.
Weatherald had walked in at 120/1 after Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive 88 from just 47 balls had given South Australia a flying start. Facing MacMillan, Weatherald was ready to attack, but the Tasmania spinner produced one of the strangest deliveries of the match.
The ball slipped out of MacMillan's hand and bounced off the pitch towards the leg side. With the delivery travelling nowhere near the batter, even MacMillan appeared to have trouble keeping track of it.
Weatherald, however, spotted his opportunity. He charged down the pitch and managed to hit the ball towards the deep mid-wicket and deep square-leg region for what looked like a four.
There was one problem as the umpire had already called the delivery a no-ball and dead ball. The boundary was therefore wiped from Weatherald's score.
The decision did not bother Weatherald for long. With a free hit coming his way, he went after MacMillan again and launched the next delivery over long-on for a six.
Why Was the Ball Called Both No-Ball and Dead Ball?
The unusual decision came down to how the delivery behaved after leaving MacMillan's hand. Experienced Australian umpire Gerard Abood ruled that the ball had first bounced outside the playing area and therefore constituted a no-ball. However, his interpretation was that the ball had subsequently settled before Weatherald played it, making it a dead ball as well.
Under the relevant MCC laws, a delivery that leaves the pitch after being released can be called a no-ball, while a ball that has settled and ceased to be in play can be declared dead. The no-ball also meant Weatherald received a free hit.
Weatherald eventually continued his innings and finished with an impressive 92 from 90 balls, including six fours and four sixes.
South Australia went on to post a massive 383/7, with Matthew Gilkes unbeaten on 97 from 65 balls. Harvey also contributed 41, while Fraser-McGurk's blistering 88 had set the platform for a huge total.