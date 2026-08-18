AUS Vs BAN 2nd Test: Australia Drop Jake Weatherald After Humbling Defeat To Bangladesh - Check Who’s In

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Matthew Renshaw replaces Jake Weatherald for the second Test after a poor outing in the series opener. Marnus Labuschagne retains his place but remains under pressure for runs, while Australia must win in Mackay to level the series

Australia Squad For Second Test vs Bangladesh
Australia's Jake Weatherald reacts after he was dismissed during play on day three of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, Photo: (James Ross/AAPImage via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Matthew Renshaw replaces Jake Weatherald in Australia's 13-member squad after Weatherald managed just 23 and a duck in the first Test

  • Marnus Labuschagne retains his place, but coach Andrew McDonald admits the batter needs to score more runs to secure his future

  • Australia must win the Mackay Test from August 22-26 to level the series after Bangladesh's nine-wicket victory in the opener

Australia have turned to Matthew Renshaw for the second Test against Bangladesh, with the left-handed opener replacing Jake Weatherald in the 13-member squad for the series finale in Mackay.

The decision follows Australia's nine-wicket defeat in the opening Test, where their batting failed to provide enough resistance. The visitors were dismissed for 198 in their first innings, while Weatherald could contribute only 23 and a duck across his two innings.

Renshaw, 30, has not played a Test for Australia since 2023. His last appearance came in Delhi against India, where he entered the match as a concussion substitute for regular opener David Warner.

Since that game, Renshaw has remained involved in Australia's limited-overs setup, turning out in both ODI and T20I cricket. His return to the Test squad gives Australia another option at the top of the order as they look to recover from a poor start to the series.

Weatherald's exclusion comes after just one Test at the international level, with his second-innings duck making his position difficult to defend after Australia's top order failed to fire in the series opener.

Related Content
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, of Bangladesh is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, of Bangladesh celebrates after dismissing Beau Webster of Australia during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Pat Cummins, center, of Australia walks from the field after being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, second left, of Bangladesh during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Australian captain Pat Cummins and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto posing together with the trophy ahead of the first Test - X/CricketAus

The selectors have, however, kept faith with Marnus Labuschagne despite his continued struggle for runs. The Australia No.3 scored 31 in the second innings and showed some promising signs before his dismissal, but coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged that the batter needs to produce bigger scores.

"I think it was 31 he got in the second innings, and up until the point he got out, you'd sit there and say he was looking good," McDonald said, as quoted by the ICC.

"He was moving well, he's clipping off his pads, he was getting back through the ball down the ground. So it's easy for me to sit here and try to defend that, but ultimately it's 31. It's not a big score. He's lacked runs. He feels that. We feel that. We're working incredibly hard as a coaching group."

Labuschagne's inclusion means he will have another opportunity to answer questions about his place in Australia's batting line-up. With the series on the line, a substantial contribution in Mackay could be important for both the batter and the team.

Australia have also retained Josh Inglis and Scott Boland. Inglis continues to provide cover for wicketkeeper Alex Carey, while Boland remains an option for the pace attack if the selectors decide to change their combination.

The second Test will be played in Mackay from August 22 to 26. Australia must win to level the two-match series, while Bangladesh will be aiming to build on their impressive victory in the opening game and secure a series triumph.

AUS Vs BAN: Australia Squad For Second Test vs Bangladesh

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories