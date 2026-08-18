AUS Vs BAN 2nd Test: Australia Drop Jake Weatherald After Humbling Defeat To Bangladesh - Check Who’s In

Matthew Renshaw replaces Jake Weatherald in Australia's 13-member squad after Weatherald managed just 23 and a duck in the first Test
Marnus Labuschagne retains his place, but coach Andrew McDonald admits the batter needs to score more runs to secure his future
Australia must win the Mackay Test from August 22-26 to level the series after Bangladesh's nine-wicket victory in the opener
Australia have turned to Matthew Renshaw for the second Test against Bangladesh, with the left-handed opener replacing Jake Weatherald in the 13-member squad for the series finale in Mackay.
The decision follows Australia's nine-wicket defeat in the opening Test, where their batting failed to provide enough resistance. The visitors were dismissed for 198 in their first innings, while Weatherald could contribute only 23 and a duck across his two innings.
Renshaw, 30, has not played a Test for Australia since 2023. His last appearance came in Delhi against India, where he entered the match as a concussion substitute for regular opener David Warner.
Since that game, Renshaw has remained involved in Australia's limited-overs setup, turning out in both ODI and T20I cricket. His return to the Test squad gives Australia another option at the top of the order as they look to recover from a poor start to the series.
Weatherald's exclusion comes after just one Test at the international level, with his second-innings duck making his position difficult to defend after Australia's top order failed to fire in the series opener.
The selectors have, however, kept faith with Marnus Labuschagne despite his continued struggle for runs. The Australia No.3 scored 31 in the second innings and showed some promising signs before his dismissal, but coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged that the batter needs to produce bigger scores.
"I think it was 31 he got in the second innings, and up until the point he got out, you'd sit there and say he was looking good," McDonald said, as quoted by the ICC.
"He was moving well, he's clipping off his pads, he was getting back through the ball down the ground. So it's easy for me to sit here and try to defend that, but ultimately it's 31. It's not a big score. He's lacked runs. He feels that. We feel that. We're working incredibly hard as a coaching group."
Labuschagne's inclusion means he will have another opportunity to answer questions about his place in Australia's batting line-up. With the series on the line, a substantial contribution in Mackay could be important for both the batter and the team.
Australia have also retained Josh Inglis and Scott Boland. Inglis continues to provide cover for wicketkeeper Alex Carey, while Boland remains an option for the pace attack if the selectors decide to change their combination.
The second Test will be played in Mackay from August 22 to 26. Australia must win to level the two-match series, while Bangladesh will be aiming to build on their impressive victory in the opening game and secure a series triumph.
AUS Vs BAN: Australia Squad For Second Test vs Bangladesh
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.