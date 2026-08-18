India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Streaming, FIH World Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Hockey Match

India aim for their first win against South Africa after a 2-2 draw with China.
Defensive focus and clinical penalty corner conversions are key to controlling their qualification path.
Victory will secure vital points, boost goal difference and move India closer to the knockout rounds
The Indian Women's Hockey Team steps onto the turf at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen for their second Pool D encounter against South Africa, eyeing their first win.
After a tough opening game, the squad is eager to turn their positive spells of play into a full win. With a tough group that includes strong teams like England and China, every quarter and every goal matters for India's tournament path.
India's opening match against strong opponents China ended in an exciting 2-2 draw. India scored early through Navneet Kaur and added another goal from Deepika in the second quarter to show strong attack.
Although China fought back to tie the game before halftime, the Indian team held strong in the second half to earn a valuable and confidence-boosting point.
Their next opponents, South Africa, are desperate to bounce back after a heavy 4-0 loss to England. South Africa is a tough, physical team that plays well on the counter-attack.
Knowing South Africa will fight hard to save their tournament hopes, India's defense needs to stay alert against sudden attacks and long balls into the circle.
To keep their hopes alive and control their chances of advancing, India must focus on finishing their chances and keeping possession. Against China, they created many chances in the circle, but turning penalty corners into goals and keeping up the pressure will be key against South Africa.
Winning all three points will help India's goal difference and secure a top spot in the group, avoiding stressful math later on.
This game is a big test for India's global ambitions. Coach Sjoerd Marijne has reminded the players to stay focused and avoid mistakes. If India can play with the same attacking speed they showed against China while tightening up their defense, they are in a great position to beat South Africa, get their first win, and move closer to the knockout rounds.
India Vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can catch all the live action on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Select 2, with live streaming available on JioHotstar. The match has a scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST on August 18, Tuesday.