India At Asian Games 2026 Final Medal Tally: IND Finish 4th With 85 Medals

India At Asian Games 2026 Final Medal Tally: Check Where Indian Contingent Finished In Aichi-Nagoya

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal tomar 4 October 2026 12:12 pm Published at: 4 October 2026 12:07 pm Updated on:

India finished the Asian Games 2026 campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. Check the final Asian Games 2026 medal tally for India and other countries at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, along with the latest updates from the hockey final

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal tomar 4 October 2026 12:12 pm Published at: 4 October 2026 12:07 pm Updated on:

Gold medalist India celebrate during the men's hockey medal ceremony at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara