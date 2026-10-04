India At Asian Games 2026 Final Medal Tally: IND Finish 4th With 85 Medals

India finish fourth at Asian Games 2026 with 85 medals
The tally includes 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals
India win nine medals on the final day, including five gold, to finish ahead of Uzbekistan
India brought their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya to a close with a nine-medal haul on the final day, winning five gold, two silver and two bronze medals to finish fourth in the overall standings with 85 medals.
India's final tally stood at 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. They finished level with Uzbekistan on 21 gold medals, but India's 27 silver medals compared to Uzbekistan's 25 gave them the edge for fourth place.
While India’s final count fell short of the 106 medals won at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the contingent still finished fourth in the standings.
Asian Games 2026: India Sign Off With Nine Medals On Final Day
India's final day began with a landmark achievement in archery as Kumkum Anil Mohod became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold medal at the Asian Games.
The triumph also secured India an LA 2028 Olympic quota in the women's individual recurve event. Neeraj Chauhan added a bronze in the men's individual recurve.
Golf produced another piece of history, with Pranavi Urs becoming the first Indian woman to win individual gold at the Asian Games. Pranavi also helped India claim silver in the women's team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.
India's men's cricket team then retained the Asian Games title with a 19-run victory over Pakistan in the final. After posting 211/6, India restricted Pakistan to 192/6 despite Hasan Nawaz's 96 off 51 balls.
Abhishek Sharma's explosive 61 off 28 deliveries and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 22 helped India post a formidable total, while Shivam Dube added 27 off 15. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Dube took two wickets each as India held their nerve to secure back-to-back Asian Games cricket gold medals.
The result completed a cricket double for India, with the women's team having also won gold earlier in the Games.
Wrestling contributed three more medals on the final day. Aman Sehrawat won gold in the men's freestyle 57kg category, beating North Korea's Han Chong-song 11-7 after recovering from a second-period fightback by his opponent.
Aman led 4-1 after the opening period before Han moved ahead, but the Indian wrestler responded to regain control and close out the final 11-7.
The final gold of India's campaign came in men's hockey, where the defending champions beat Malaysia 5-1 to retain their Asian Games title.
Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra were also on the scoresheet. Malaysia's only goal came through Shello Silverius.
The victory gave India their fifth Asian Games men's hockey gold and marked the first time they had successfully defended the men's title at successive editions. It also secured India an LA 2028 Olympic quota.
The result completed a historic double for Indian hockey, with the women's team having also won gold earlier in the Games. Hockey thus became only the third Indian team sport to achieve a double-gold finish at the Asian Games, after kabaddi and cricket.
India At Asian Games 2026 - Final Medal Tally
|Rank
|NOC Code
|Country / Territory
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|CHN
|People's Republic of China
|169
|89
|83
|341
|2
|JPN
|Japan
|83
|95
|91
|269
|3
|KOR
|Republic of Korea
|39
|43
|68
|150
|4
|IND
|India
|21
|27
|37
|85
|5
|UZB
|Uzbekistan
|21
|25
|24
|70
|6
|IRI
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|19
|18
|15
|52
|7
|THA
|Thailand
|18
|13
|21
|52
|8
|KAZ
|Kazakhstan
|12
|24
|48
|84
|9
|HKG
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|19
|24
|54
|10
|BRN
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|11
|MAS
|Malaysia
|9
|7
|16
|32
|12
|PRK
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|7
|13
|9
|29
|13
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|7
|5
|1
|13
|14
|QAT
|Qatar
|6
|6
|6
|18
|15
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|17
|33
|55
|16
|INA
|Indonesia
|5
|11
|23
|39
|17
|PHI
|Philippines
|4
|9
|16
|29
|18
|KSA
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|3
|10
|17
|19
|KUW
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|20
|VIE
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|19
|25
|21
|SGP
|Singapore
|2
|9
|7
|18
|22
|TJK
|Tajikistan
|2
|5
|9
|16
|23
|JOR
|Jordan
|2
|3
|6
|11
|24
|MYA
|Myanmar
|2
|1
|2
|5
|25
|MAC
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|26
|KGZ
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|3
|10
|14
|27
|MGL
|Mongolia
|1
|1
|13
|15
|28
|SRI
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|PAK
|Pakistan
|0
|2
|8
|10
|30
|IRQ
|Iraq
|0
|2
|3
|5
|31
|TKM
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|32
|AFG
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|32
|LBN
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|34
|OMA
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|35
|CAM
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|36
|NEP
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|BAN
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|BRU
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|LAO
|Lao People's Democratic Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|SYR
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
India's 85-medal haul ranks as the second-best performance in the country's Asian Games history.