Chief Of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth Felicitates Indian Army Athletes for Historic 20-Medal Haul At Asian Games

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 12 October 2026 7:44 pm

The Chief of the Army Staff felicitated Indian Army sportspersons for their performances at the Asian Games 2026, in recognition of their contribution to India’s international sporting stature. Army athletes won 20 medals in the event, including six golds, and the force said it will build on this momentum for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 12 October 2026 7:44 pm

COAS honoured Indian Army sportspersons for their performances at the Asian Games 2026. Photo: File