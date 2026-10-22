In an interview with Outlook India, Mirabai Chanu reflects on her long-awaited Asian Games silver
Chanu opens up about her rituals, India-inspired look and deep connection with Manipur
With her medal collection complete, she sets her sights on LA 2028 and hopes for peace in Manipur
In 2006, a 12-year-old Mirabai Chanu Saikhom first walked into the Sports Authority of India centre at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. Nobody in India had thought that this girl from Manipur’s Nongpok Kakching, who stands 4 feet 11 inches today, would go on to become one of India’s most successful weightlifters.
But now the resume is so glittering that even Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had to ask at the Asian Games review meeting, “How long will Mirabai Chanu alone keep winning medals for us?”
And honestly, the question is not wrong, as 1.48 billion hopes sit on those shoulders every time she touches the barbell, and, mind you, she carries them all with a glittering smile.
She already has an Olympic silver from Tokyo, a world title from Anaheim and three Commonwealth Games golds. One medal was still missing. On Wednesday, September 23, she took that too, with silver in the women’s 49kg category at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
She is still not done. Her eyes are already on the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
Outlook India spoke to her about the medal, the rituals behind her lifts, her look on the platform, Manipur and what comes next.
Excerpts:
How does it feel to finally have the Asian Games medal with you after waiting for so many years?
Life looks so much more beautiful now. Ever since I stepped into sports and started weightlifting, my only dream was to win a medal at the Asian Games. That dream has finally been fulfilled. My medal tally is now complete across competitions, championships and games.
I am extremely happy. I can’t even express how happy I am. I had been waiting for this for many years, and it has finally happened.
You went straight into Asian Games preparation after the Commonwealth Games without celebrating. How do you plan to celebrate this milestone now?
We haven’t decided on anything specific yet, but it will happen. After so many years, this was the wait. When I won medals at the Olympics and other games, we never had a party or a grand celebration because this Asian Games medal was missing from my collection.
It felt like something was missing from my medals. But now everything is complete.
Since I didn’t win a medal at the Paris Olympics, covering that up by winning a medal at the Asian Games is equivalent to winning an Olympic medal for us. That is why we are now thinking of having a very grand party and celebrating properly in Manipuri style.
Despite injuries, doubts and setbacks, your smile remains constant. What goes through your mind as you walk towards the platform and prepare for a lift?
I have a deep belief in Hanuman ji, and I always remember him every time I step onto the stage. While applying powder, I silently chant Bajrangbali’s name in my mind.
Whatever sir explained and taught me, I stay focused just to hear his voice. He always stands right behind me on the side. I don’t care who or what is standing in front of me. Listening to sir’s voice and successfully completing the lift is my only goal. So I try not to take any unnecessary tension.
I just tell myself every single time that I can do this, I will do it, and I will apply everything sir has taught me. The happiness and smile come naturally on their own.
Touching the bar and praying is because weightlifting gave me my life. Even when I bow in temples, I don’t just fold my hands in the temple. In the gym as well, the barbell and the weights have brought me up to this level, and they are always with me. Giving love and respect to them is very essential.
Even with my lifting shoes and the bar, I touch them to my forehead first because they are very close to me. They gave me my life, and I respect them.
Your look during tournaments, from your nail art to your hair accessories, is always unique. Do you follow trends online, or do you set them yourself?
I never plan or use any ideas beforehand. Whatever comes to my mind, I just do it spontaneously. Even during the last Commonwealth Games, I made a butterfly out of paper overnight and turned it into a hair clip.
I always want to incorporate something related to India’s flag because I love it so much, and it gives me motivation. It feels nice to have something like that with me. Even during Tokyo, I had specific earrings.
This time I did everything because these Asian Games were so important to me that I wanted everything close to me. So I got my nails painted in India colours, and I put the Indian flag on my hairband as well. It feels wonderful. It makes me feel like yes, I can do this and I will do it for India.
You lift immense weight yet always maintain your smile. Where does that strength come from?
That is everyone’s love, and the entire nation has placed so much hope in me. In every competition, people say Mirabai Chanu will do something and bring home a medal. Because of their love, I get the strength.
Win or loss is part of a player’s life. You win some, you lose some. But when I get the opportunity to do something for India, I try my absolute best.
The immense love I receive places a burden on me as well as gives me strength. It makes me feel that if I can’t deliver for people who love me this much, what would I do? Because they shower me with so much love, I want to prove myself for them. They stand by me every single time.
Manipur continues to show you immense support despite the ongoing challenging situation in the state. What message would you like to share with your people?
I want to say thank you for giving me so much love throughout my journey so far. In Manipur right now, as you can see, things are very disturbed. Despite all that, such great players are still emerging from there and winning medals.
Everyone knows the situation is very disturbed and people are struggling. But rising above all that to represent India and win medals makes me very proud of myself and proud of Manipur.
People often ask, “Where is Mirabai Chanu from?” “Northeast.” “Where in Northeast?” “Manipur.” So it feels wonderful to have done something for Manipur.
I don’t know when and how this will end. But as a daughter of Manipur, I earnestly appeal that everything becomes okay and the peace in Manipur returns as quickly as possible. That is my only prayer, that Manipur gets its peace back just like before.
Everything I am, I am because of Manipur. Everything I do, I do for Manipur and for my country.
With your major milestones achieved, what is next for Mirabai Chanu?
Everything is there now. I have achieved everything I dreamed of. But I would love to plan for the future and try to prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. As long as I am healthy and performing well, I want to try and participate in LA 2028 once again.