A.

I have a deep belief in Hanuman ji, and I always remember him every time I step onto the stage. While applying powder, I silently chant Bajrangbali’s name in my mind.

Whatever sir explained and taught me, I stay focused just to hear his voice. He always stands right behind me on the side. I don’t care who or what is standing in front of me. Listening to sir’s voice and successfully completing the lift is my only goal. So I try not to take any unnecessary tension.

I just tell myself every single time that I can do this, I will do it, and I will apply everything sir has taught me. The happiness and smile come naturally on their own.

Touching the bar and praying is because weightlifting gave me my life. Even when I bow in temples, I don’t just fold my hands in the temple. In the gym as well, the barbell and the weights have brought me up to this level, and they are always with me. Giving love and respect to them is very essential.

Even with my lifting shoes and the bar, I touch them to my forehead first because they are very close to me. They gave me my life, and I respect them.