Gunjan Wins Historic Women’s Boxing Gold At Dakar Youth Olympics 2026

Gunjan became the first Indian woman to win a boxing gold at the Youth Olympics
The 17-year-old beat Algeria’s Bouthaina Bensalah in the women’s 48kg final by unanimous decision
She swept the scorecards 30-27, with all five judges favouring her in Dakar
Gunjan scripted history at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics on Thursday, becoming the first Indian woman to win a boxing gold medal at the Games.
The 17-year-old beat Algeria's Bouthaina Bensalah by unanimous decision in the women's 48kg final. That win also made her India's first female boxing medallist at the Youth Olympics. Her gold came hours after Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei's triumph, giving India two boxing titles at the Games.
Gunjan's victory took India's medal count to 11 and added another landmark for the women's boxing programme.
Final Round Control
Gunjan stayed in front throughout.
She was on top across all three rounds against Bensalah and swept the scorecards 30-27 with all five judges scoring for her. The Indian boxer edged the opening round 10-9 and kept that advantage in the final two rounds.
All five judges gave Gunjan 10 points and Bensalah nine in both the second and third rounds, showing how clearly she controlled the bout.
There were no warnings or knockdowns. The result gave her the biggest title of her young career.
Road To Gold
Bangkok had set the stage for Dakar.
The 2026 World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, was the qualifying event for the Dakar Youth Olympics. Gunjan reached the final there after a 5-0 semifinal win over North Korea's Yu Gyong Kim.
She lost the Bangkok final to England's Lily Bassett, but that silver still secured her quota place for Dakar. Bassett then stood in her way again at the Youth Olympics.
Gunjan received a bye in the opening round in Dakar. She then beat Mexico's Atena Sofia Juarez Calero 5-0 in the quarterfinals on November 10 to move into the medal rounds.
The rematch came next. Gunjan defeated Great Britain's Lily Bassett 4-1 in the semifinals on November 11, turning the Bangkok result around before she beat Bensalah in the final and completed her run to gold.
India Medal Tally
India now have 11 medals at Dakar 2026.
The tally stands at three gold, three silver and five bronze. Gunjan's win was India's third gold medal at the Games and meant India finished with two boxing golds.
India's gold medallists are:
- Gunjan in boxing
- Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei in boxing
- Sresht Raju Mantena in equestrian
India's silver medallists are:
- Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada in judo
- Taniya in beach wrestling
- Tanvi Patri in badminton
India's bronze medallists are:
- Dhinidhi Desinghu, who won two bronze medals in swimming
- Tirthank Pegu in swimming
- Shourya Ambure in athletics
- Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu in wushu