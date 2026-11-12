PT Usha Re-Enters IOA Presidential Race After Fresh Nomination Through Ice Hockey Association

PT Usha filed a fresh nomination through the Ice Hockey Association of India to re-enter the IOA presidential race
The incumbent IOA president had appeared close to being knocked out after losing the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit election
Her return could set up a contest against candidates backed by sections of the National Sports Federations and sports administration
PT Usha has re-entered the Indian Olympic Association presidential race after filing her nomination through the Ice Hockey Association of India.. She had seemed close to being knocked out after her loss in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit election.
Usha holds the IOA presidency. Her fresh nomination may pit her against contenders supported by parts of the National Sports Federations and the sports administration.
Her return matters beyond the election itself. The IOA is due to make India’s presentation on its proposed bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games on November 26, and the latest turn adds fresh uncertainty to the sports body’s leadership contest.
SOM Election Fallout
Usha’s return follows the SOM election, where four prominent former athletes came together against her: Anju Bobby George, a world-championships medallist; Saina Nehwal, a London Olympics medallist; former India archer Dola Banerjee; and former hockey captain Rani Rampal.
That collective stand, along with last-minute withdrawals, led to Usha losing the contest.
The dispute spread wider. The SOM election also led to allegations against several people, among them members of the IOA executive committee, after claims that sections of the sports administration interfered.
IOC Complaint And Support
Usha has also written to the International Olympic Committee, raising concerns over how the SOM election was conducted. Her latest nomination through the Ice Hockey Association of India has now reopened her path in the presidential race.
Former Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla is back on the latest list of federation representatives after pulling out of the SOM election.
Hockey India representative Bhola Nath Singh and All India Tennis Association representative Chintan Parekh are among the notable names on the latest list. Rohit Rajpal, who is part of the IOA executive committee, does not feature among the representatives.