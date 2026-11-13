Karnataka To Ask PM Modi For Ninth Schedule Shield For Enhanced SC/ST Quota After HC Ruling

Karnataka will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Ninth Schedule inclusion for its enhanced SC and ST reservation
The High Court of Karnataka quashed the 2022 law that raised SC quota to 17% and ST quota to 7%
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the state has already filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court
Karnataka will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking inclusion of its enhanced reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule after the High Court of Karnataka struck down the 2022 law that raised the quotas. The move follows the state’s legal setback and its decision to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.
On October 12, a division bench of the High Court quashed provisions of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act, 2022. The order struck down the increase in SC reservation from 15% to 17% and ST reservation from 3% to 7%. The bench held that the higher quotas took Karnataka’s overall reservation to 56%, crossing the 50% ceiling laid down by the Supreme Court in the 1992 Indra Sawhney judgment.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the next step after chairing the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Council meeting on Thursday. “A letter will be sent to the Prime Minister in this regard. If a meeting with the Prime Minister is possible, this matter will be discussed,” Shivakumar said. He added, “The matter came up for discussion during a meeting of legislators and Ministers from the SC and ST communities.”
Supreme Court Strategy
The state has already filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court order. Shivakumar said the responsibility of deciding who should argue for Karnataka and of monitoring the case has been given to Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and K.H. Muniyappa. “We are confident of getting justice in the Supreme Court,” he said.
He linked the state’s Ninth Schedule push to the example of Tamil Nadu. Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation law survived legal challenge because it was placed in the Ninth Schedule, under which enactments are protected from judicial review.
The High Court also flagged the way the 2022 law was enacted. It pointed to the absence of consultations with constitutional bodies for SCs and STs as required under the Constitution. “There is no point in blaming those who were in power earlier on this issue. Decisions have been made on this in a few other states, and Tamil Nadu has 69% reservation. We are only requesting a six-percentage-point extension beyond the 50% reservation limit,” Shivakumar said.
Welfare Programme Review
The council meeting at Vikasa Soudha also reviewed welfare spending and future programmes for SC and ST communities. Shivakumar said a vision group would be set up to shape new welfare schemes for the two communities.
Another panel is also in place. A Cabinet sub-committee under Parameshwara has been formed to prepare the implementation of programmes announced in the party manifesto. Shivakumar said legislators and Ministers from SC and ST communities had raised concerns that some schemes overlap.
The government will now commission a social audit through reputed institutions to study the impact of grants given under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan programmes. “Our leaders have pointed out that certain schemes are overlapping. It has been decided to get a social audit conducted by reputed institutions to study the impact of grants provided through SCSP/ TSP programmes,” Shivakumar noted.
The review will continue for two days under Parameshwara’s chairmanship. Those deliberations will include discussions with the Finance Department before a report is submitted to the government. Shivakumar said, “It is our government’s intention that ₹44,631 crore allocated for SCSP/TSP scheme should reach the beneficiaries. The government has also decided to hold a convention of SCs and STs to inform people about the promises we made before the elections and what has been fulfilled. The leaders will decide on the venue.”
Pending Central Grants
Karnataka will separately write to the Centre seeking the release of ₹1,937 crore pending for 2025-2026 under Centrally sponsored schemes. Shivakumar said the request covers the unpaid portion of the Union government’s share.
The numbers are clear. Of the total Central share of ₹3,497 crore, Karnataka has received ₹1,560 crore. The remaining ₹1,937 crore is pending. Shivakumar also said the Centre had not released its grants and the State had also withheld its share, which had affected implementation of several schemes.
The state has also moved on its own contribution. Shivakumar said the Finance Department had been asked to release grants irrespective of whether the Centre releases its share. Karnataka had earmarked ₹6,514 crore as its contribution, of which ₹5,628 crore had been released and ₹5,611 crore spent.
School Uniform Overhaul
The government has also asked the Education Department to give hostels and school uniforms a new look from next year. Shivakumar framed it as an effort to improve how children in government schools are presented.
“We implement these from next year. Let the government school children wear good uniforms just like those in private schools. If that requires a little extra money, we will provide it,” Shivakumar said.