Karnataka To Ask PM Modi For Ninth Schedule Shield For Enhanced SC/ST Quota After HC Ruling

The High Court also flagged the way the 2022 law was enacted. It pointed to the absence of consultations with constitutional bodies for SCs and STs as required under the Constitution. “There is no point in blaming those who were in power earlier on this issue. Decisions have been made on this in a few other states, and Tamil Nadu has 69% reservation. We are only requesting a six-percentage-point extension beyond the 50% reservation limit,” Shivakumar said.