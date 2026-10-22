K'taka CM Orders Probe Into Denial Of Ministers' Entry During Mysuru Dussehra Puja

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PTI
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Chief Minister orders Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into police officials stopping state ministers from attending the Nandi Dhwaja puja

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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka CM ordered an inquiry into police restricting ministers from entering the Mysuru Dasara puja venue.

  • Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has been directed to investigate the incident and identify the responsible officials.

  • Strict action will be taken against officials found guilty of high-handed behavior once the report is submitted.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to conduct an inquiry into the incident in which ministers were allegedly prevented by police officers from entering the Nandi Dhwaja (Nandi Flag) puja venue at the Mysuru Palace premises.

Ministers Balakrishna, Narendraswamy and Basavanthappa were allegedly denied entry to the puja venue during the ritual held at the beginning of the Mysuru Dussehra procession on October 21, an official statement by CMO said on Thursday.

According to the statement, Shivakumar said he intervened personally to facilitate the ministers' entry, but expressed displeasure over the conduct of the officials concerned.

"Officials by preventing ministers from entering the venue, have acted in an unacceptable manner. I intervened personally and ensured that the ministers were allowed in. However, such indifference on the part of officials cannot be tolerated," he said.

The chief minister said he had directed the Chief Secretary to investigate the incident and submit a report identifying those responsible.

Action will be taken against the officials found guilty after the report is received, he added.

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other Karnataka Congress leaders during a protest against the centre, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi - PTI

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