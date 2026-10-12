DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress MLAs To Protest Against SIR In Delhi On Monday

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he and Congress MLAs would travel to Delhi on Monday.
Shivakumar alleged that one crore voter names had been deleted in Karnataka without verification.
He criticised the restrictions imposed ahead of the CJP-led protest in Delhi.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said he and all Congress MLAs would travel to Delhi to protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that one crore voter names had been deleted in Karnataka without verification.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Shivakumar said he had instructed all Congress MLAs to reach the national capital to defend voters’ rights. He clarified that the Congress would organise its own protest rather than join the demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other groups.
“Tomorrow (Monday), we will fight in our own way. I have instructed all our MLAs to be in Delhi. We do not want a large number of people to go. Our MLAs will be in Delhi. I am also going to Delhi. We will fight for the rights of voters,” he said.
Shivakumar added that the Congress did not intend to mobilise a large crowd and would not interfere with the plans of other protest organisers.
Shivakumar Questions Restrictions On Delhi Protest
The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said the question of whether the organisers had obtained permission for the Delhi demonstration was separate from the authorities’ response to it. He flagged the restrictions imposed ahead of the protest, the suspension of internet services and the detention of people arriving in the capital by air as concerns for democratic freedoms.
“The Prime Minister should answer whether there is democracy or an emergency in the country. Let us give him time,” Shivakumar said.
He argued that India’s international reputation as a democracy could suffer if peaceful protests were restricted. Those in power, he said, should respond to criticism instead of preventing people from expressing their views.
“In a democracy, protesters have the right to protest. They have their own voice. No one can suppress that voice. Let them protest. If you are in power, answer all their questions. Give them a chance to meet the Election Commission. Let them meet the leaders,” he said.
Shivakumar also said public figures must be willing to accept criticism and acknowledge mistakes. He described the treatment of protesters as indicative of an atmosphere of fear in the country.
Congress Alleges One Crore Voter Names Deleted In Karnataka
Shivakumar alleged that one crore names had been removed from Karnataka’s electoral rolls without verification and said the Congress had a responsibility to protect the voting rights of all citizens, particularly Dalits, minorities and backward communities.
“How many names have been deleted in Karnataka? You have deleted the names of one crore people without any verification,” he said, adding that removing voters’ names for political purposes was “inhumane”.
“This is not democracy; it is a dictatorship. We will fight against this and organise our people,” he said.
The allegations come amid an escalating political dispute over the SIR exercise and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The Election Commission has maintained that its decisions follow established statutory procedures.
Asked about a letter by retired IAS officers expressing support for the SIR, Shivakumar said their views should be seen as an independent assessment rather than the position of a political party.
“The former IAS officers have performed their duty. Their opinion is the voice of the country, not the voice of any political party,” he said.