26/11 remains permanently etched in my personal archive of memories. It was a dull, damp and chilly November morning in London. I was a Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics, working with Mary Kaldor and her team on the Global Civil Society Yearbook. Staying at the popular London YMCA, I woke up to chilling television images of Mumbai under siege. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Leopold Café and other iconic spaces of my beloved city were under attack.