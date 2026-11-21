It also cited allegations by Indian military officials that Pakistan may have received real-time satellite imagery and other intelligence assistance from Beijing. China neither confirmed nor explicitly denied these claims. The commission reported that a Chinese survey vessel equipped with advanced sensors operated around waters within India's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) during the conflict, raising concerns about Beijing's ability to monitor Indian military activity. It separately noted that a Chinese survey vessel entered the Bay of Bengal in May 2025. The commission also discussed reported cyberattacks targeting Indian government IT infrastructure, telecommunications and digital services, saying China had reportedly provided the "technological backbone and resources" for many such attacks. Citing testimony by security expert Sameer Lalwani, it said the most sophisticated attacks on Indian critical infrastructure, including coordinated large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, were "traced back to Chinese soil". However, the commission cautioned that it could not independently establish attribution.