US commission says China is "actively working to suppress India's rise" through military, economic and strategic pressure.
China's military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor included on-site technical assistance and reported intelligence cooperation.
USCC flags China's economic pressure on India, border tensions and growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean.
China's military support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor was part of a wider strategy to constrain India's economic and strategic rise, with Beijing using military cooperation, economic pressure and its expanding presence in the Indian Ocean to challenge New Delhi, a US congressional commission has warned. It said the conflict showed how Beijing could strengthen Pakistan without directly entering hostilities with India.
In its 2026 Annual Report to Congress, released on November 18, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) said, "China understands this, and it is actively working to suppress India's rise across multiple domains." It identified military pressure along the disputed border, support for Pakistan, economic restrictions and China's expanding naval presence as part of this approach.
The assessment comes as New Delhi and Beijing seek to stabilise relations following their October 2024 agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, the commission said strategic distrust remained high, with China's growing military partnership with Pakistan adding to India's concerns about a possible two-front security challenge.
China's Military Support To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China supplied 81 per cent of Pakistan's arms imports between 2020 and 2024, making it Islamabad's principal defence supplier.
The May 2025 conflict demonstrated how this partnership could operate during a crisis. The report cited a May 2026 interview broadcast by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in which Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, confirmed that he and other Chinese personnel provided on-site technical support in Pakistan during the fighting.
It also cited allegations by Indian military officials that Pakistan may have received real-time satellite imagery and other intelligence assistance from Beijing. China neither confirmed nor explicitly denied these claims. The commission reported that a Chinese survey vessel equipped with advanced sensors operated around waters within India's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) during the conflict, raising concerns about Beijing's ability to monitor Indian military activity. It separately noted that a Chinese survey vessel entered the Bay of Bengal in May 2025. The commission also discussed reported cyberattacks targeting Indian government IT infrastructure, telecommunications and digital services, saying China had reportedly provided the "technological backbone and resources" for many such attacks. Citing testimony by security expert Sameer Lalwani, it said the most sophisticated attacks on Indian critical infrastructure, including coordinated large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, were "traced back to Chinese soil". However, the commission cautioned that it could not independently establish attribution.
Beijing's Economic Leverage Over India
"China's sharpest tool, however, is economic," the commission said, pointing to Beijing's control over industrial inputs, technology and specialised expertise.
The report cited restrictions on the movement of Chinese engineers and manufacturing equipment to Foxconn's Indian facilities, which affected Apple's production expansion. By July 2025, Foxconn had recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers from its Indian operations, with Taiwanese workers brought in to fill vacancies.
The pharmaceutical sector was another concern. The commission said Chinese producers cut prices of 41 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) by 40-50 per cent in 2025.
An October 2025 report cited by the commission said Beijing had delayed exports of heavy rare earth magnets to Indian companies for several months, seeking certifications that the materials would be used for domestic production and would not be re-exported to the United States or used for military purposes. Following the Trump-Xi détente that month, China approved shipments to several companies that provided the required certifications. The commission described such demands as a significant tool of economic pressure.
Border Tensions And China's Indian Ocean Presence
The commission said China's military infrastructure along the LAC continued to pose a security challenge despite improved diplomatic engagement since late 2024. It highlighted the construction of dual-use facilities near Tawang, the publication of Chinese names for locations in Arunachal Pradesh and Beijing's refusal to recognise the Indian citizenship of people from the state as efforts to reinforce its territorial claims.
China's expanding naval and surveillance presence in the Indian Ocean was another concern. The report said Beijing was developing infrastructure and logistical networks to sustain more persistent naval operations, including through facilities in countries such as Djibouti, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, it noted that access to these facilities for Chinese military operations would depend on the willingness of host countries. It also warned that China was invoking historical rights and renaming undersea features in the region, potentially laying the groundwork for more assertive maritime claims.
US Commission Calls For Stronger India-US Cooperation
The commission recommended deeper US-India defence and intelligence cooperation, including systematic information-sharing and coordinated monitoring of Chinese naval and submarine activity in the Indian Ocean.
It also proposed a Comprehensive Critical Drug Diversification programme built around US-India cooperation. The initiative would establish early-warning mechanisms for pharmaceutical supply disruptions, encourage long-term government purchasing commitments and support investment in Indian API and KSM manufacturing.
However, it acknowledged that India would continue to protect its strategic autonomy and would not automatically align with Washington's wider foreign policy objectives. The recommendations are directed at the US Congress and do not constitute adopted US government policy.