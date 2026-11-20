FlightGlobal has reduced India's active Rafale count from 35 to 32
Pakistan's Saab 2000 Erieye fleet estimate has fallen from nine to seven
The revisions invite comparison with Operation Sindoor claims but do not establish confirmed combat losses
A British aviation publication's annual directory has revised its estimates of active fighter jets and airborne surveillance aircraft operated by India and Pakistan, raising questions about whether its latest figures reflect competing claims of aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor.
FlightGlobal's 2027 World Air Forces directory lists 32 active Rafale fighters with the Indian Air Force (IAF), down from 35 in its previous edition. It has also reduced its estimate of Pakistan's Saab 2000 Erieye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from nine to seven.
The parallel revisions have drawn attention because they invite comparison with claims made by both countries during the May 2025 confrontation. Pakistan claimed it shot down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafales, while India's Former Air Chief Marshal AP Singh subsequently said Indian strikes had damaged a Pakistani AEW&C aircraft and destroyed another aircraft that could have been an AEW&C or signals intelligence platform.
Do The Figures Reflect Both Sides' Claims?
The numerical overlap raises the possibility that FlightGlobal's assessment has incorporated claims made by both countries about losses inflicted on the other side. However, neither FlightGlobal nor its data provider, Cirium, has explained the revisions or linked them to specific combat incidents.
Pakistan's claims of downing Indian fighters remain contested. India acknowledged losing aircraft during the conflict but did not disclose the number or types. French Air Force Chief General Jérôme Bellanger separately said evidence pointed to three Indian losses: one Rafale, one Su-30MKI and one Mirage 2000.
India's claims about Pakistani aircraft losses have also not been independently verified in full. Importantly, Air Chief Marshal Singh did not identify the AEW&C or signals intelligence aircraft involved in his claims as Saab 2000 Erieye platforms. The directory's reduction therefore cannot be directly matched to India's claims of Pakistani aircraft losses.
How Do Other Directories Compare?
Other military inventory databases offer a mixed picture. The Global Institute for National Capability's (GINC) Defence Index lists 36 Indian Rafales as active. However, its methodology relies on the latest official inventory where available, otherwise Wikipedia's equipment lists or SIPRI delivery figures. Its Indian Rafale entry cites Wikipedia, making it an imperfect independent cross-check.
The International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance 2026 is another established defence reference, but its detailed inventory tables are not publicly accessible for a comparable current active-fleet figure. Aviation Week's proprietary Military Fleet Discovery database also tracks military aircraft, but no comparable public Rafale count is available. SIPRI records arms transfers and deliveries rather than current operational strength.
India Questions The Assessment
The directory's figures have drawn criticism from former IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who called the Rafale assessment "patently false", saying aircraft tail numbers cited by the directory's sources had subsequently appeared in exercises, including international ones.
The Hindu has also reported that unidentified Defence Ministry officials questioned the authenticity of the assessment, saying the Ministry had not provided the data.
An Air Headquarters request for proposal issued in June 2026 sought a five-month bridge-support package covering all 36 Rafales, at a stipulated 150 flying hours per aircraft annually. However, the maintenance and support requirement does not establish that every aircraft was operational at the same time.
India received all 36 aircraft under its 2016 agreement with France. Until Cirium explains its airframe-level classifications, the latest figures remain independent inventory estimates, not confirmation that either country lost the number of aircraft implied by the revisions.