Donald Trump’s White House appoints Pentagon CIO Kirsten Davies as interim US national cyber director, replacing Sean Cairncross.
Major technical outages disrupt services at Microsoft, Chase Bank, the National Security Agency and US air traffic control systems.
The appointment comes amid questions over the causes of widespread US service disruptions and the Trump administration’s response.
The White House has named Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies as interim national cyber director, replacing Sean Cairncross as widespread technical outages continue to disrupt services across the United States.
Several members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet announced Davies' appointment through posts on social media on Thursday, according to AP.
The outages have affected travel, banking, work and classified communications, adding to criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the incidents. Over the past week, Microsoft, Chase Bank, air traffic control systems and the National Security Agency have all experienced disruptions, AP reported.
Even some of Trump's staunchest allies have accused the administration of lying to Americans or withholding information about the true causes of the outages.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to address those concerns on Tuesday, assuring Americans that there was “zero” information suggesting the technical failures were related to one another or linked to a malign actor.
The White House announced the change as Trump returned from a three-day trip to Asia, where he played down the disruptions, saying that “things like that happen”, AP reported.
Following her appointment, Davies wrote on X about the need to modernise the country's technological infrastructure, strengthen resilience and develop cybersecurity talent.
“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected,” Davies wrote in a post on X. “Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come … but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future.”
Pete Hegseth congratulated Davies on her appointment, expressing confidence in her ability to advance the administration's cybersecurity agenda.
“She has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional, and we are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape,” Hegseth wrote in a post on X.