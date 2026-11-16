Air Chief Marshal Dixit says espionage now runs mostly through cyber means.
Multi-level marketing and loan sharks are also under watch.
Dixit warned air-gapped networks face insider threats; guidelines must be followed.
Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said on Monday that espionage aimed at India’s defence establishment goes well beyond the conventional “honey trap.” Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, he was asked whether the defence industry is also vulnerable to such tactics.
“It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage,” he said, adding that espionage today works through cyber and other means of enticement. Honey trapping, in his words, is just one part of a much larger picture.
Multi-Level Marketing And Loan Sharks On The Radar
Dixit pointed to other channels that hostile actors can exploit. Multi-level marketing schemes and loan sharks, he said, are also active, and agencies are aware of them.
“We are keeping a close eye; there is a systemic effort to control this,” he said, indicating that countermeasures are being applied in a structured way rather than case by case.
Air-Gapped Networks And The Insider Problem
The IAF chief highlighted a growing concern that, because defence networks are air-gapped, or isolated from the outside world, they cannot easily be breached through external cyber attacks. That very isolation, he suggested, is pushing adversaries toward a different route.
“Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attack on that. So, insider threat is being generated,” he said, adding that authorities are aware of the risk. Internal vulnerabilities, rather than external intrusions, are now a central worry.
Safeguards In Place, Awareness Needed
Dixit said both technical and institutional solutions already exist across DRDO laboratories and parts of the private sector. He stressed, however, that safeguards alone are not enough and that awareness of cyber hygiene matters just as much.
He noted that an agency advises private-sector firms on how to use their networks safely. “If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe,” he said, underlining the need for strict adherence to prescribed guidelines and the use of correct software.