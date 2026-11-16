No Room For 8.5 Lakh Books? SC Stops Centre From Shifting 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library's Collection

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Supreme Court directs the Centre not to shift the 8.5 lakh-book collection until the next hearing, raising concerns over the absence of adequate space in the Central Vista plan

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SC Pulls Up Centre Over Relocation Of 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library
SC Pulls Up Centre Over Relocation Of 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court directed the Centre not to shift the 135-year-old library's collection until the next hearing.

  • The library, housed in Shastri Bhawan, faces relocation as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

  • The court stressed that the collection of more than 8.5 lakh books must be treated with respect.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for failing to make adequate arrangements for the relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi, which houses more than 8.5 lakh books. The court directed the government not to shift the collection until the next date of hearing, according to the Times of India.

The bench stressed that the books must be treated with respect. “If you don't want it, then give it to another country which will take care of it,” the court told the Centre.

The case concerns the future of the library, which is currently housed in Shastri Bhawan. The building is set to be demolished as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

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Library Relocation Plan

The library's collection is due to be shifted under the Central Vista plan. However, reports have raised concerns that the redevelopment plan does not provide adequate space to house the books.

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The absence of a designated space for the collection appears to have prompted the court's intervention.

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Suo Motu Proceedings

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the proposed relocation on October 4. The case was registered a day earlier, on October 3.

The matter is titled “In Re: 135-Yr-Old Library 8.5 Lakh Books – And No Room In The New Central Vista Plan”.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva was scheduled to hear the matter on October 5.

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