8.5 Lakh Books, No New Home: Central Secretariat Library Faces Relocation Uncertainty As Shastri Bhawan Nears Demolition

Shastri Bhawan is set to be demolished, leaving the Central Secretariat Library without a confirmed new home.
The 135-year-old library holds over 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers.
A proposed 300 sq m space at Kartavya Bhawan-2 was rejected as inadequate for complete relocation.
The Central Secretariat Library faces an uncertain future as Shastri Bhawan is set to be demolished under the Central Vista revamp, while officials are yet to finalise a new location for its vast collection.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) are still looking for space to relocate the library, reported Indian Express.
Founded in 1891, the Central Secretariat Library is one of the oldest Central government libraries and the second largest after the National Library in Kolkata. It has been housed in Shastri Bhawan since 1969 and continues to attract government officials, students preparing for competitive examinations and other visitors.
The library serves ministries and departments and houses rare books, official records and gazetteers.
A Library On The Move
The Central Secretariat Library has moved several times over the past century.
In 1911, after King George V announced the shifting of British India's capital from Calcutta to Delhi, the library, then known as the Imperial Secretariat Library, also moved to Delhi. Its first home was the Old Secretariat Building in Civil Lines.
After the British established a new seat of power around Raisina Hill, the library shifted first to North Block and later to Shastri Bhawan, where it has remained since 1969.
Today, the Central Secretariat Library is spread across four floors over nearly 5,500 sq m. It has more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers.
The oldest volume in its rare-books section is a compilation of the writings of a French traveller dating back to 1702.
Search For Space
The Culture Ministry first raised the issue of the library's relocation at the highest level three years ago, officials told The Indian Express.
On September 12, 2023, then Culture Secretary Govind Mohan wrote to then MoHUA Secretary Manoj Joshi, seeking space equivalent to the library's existing footprint in the revamped Central Vista.
In his letter, Mohan described the Central Secretariat Library as “one of the largest tangible treasures of knowledge for Indian and foreign documents”.
He said the library, as part of the Central Secretariat, had been given a separate building, the G-Wing, on the premises of Shastri Bhawan. He also noted that it catered “to the needs of all ministries / departments of the Union government” and had “functioned as a depository of Government of India publications since 1984”.
Mohan requested that around 5,466 sq m be allocated in the Common Central Secretariat, with an architecturally themed building to ensure easy access for ministries and departments located in the Central Vista.
However, the relocation has remained unresolved.
Sources told The Indian Express that in January, the Directorate of Estates under MoHUA allotted two rooms measuring around 300 sq m at Kartavya Bhawan-2 for the library.
The Ministry of Culture, which administers the Central Secretariat Library, rejected the proposal, saying the space was far too small, according to sources.
The Ministry of Culture and MoHUA did not respond to emails seeking comment.
On January 16, 2026, more than two years after Mohan's letter, MoHUA informed the Culture Ministry that the “competent authority” had approved the allotment of library space in two rooms on the ground floor of Kartavya Bhawan-02.
On February 26, a Culture Ministry official wrote back to MoHUA saying the space was “inadequate to accommodate the full collection and facilities” of the library.
“Accordingly, complete relocation is not feasible,” the official said.
Shastri Bhawan To Be Vacated
The relocation issue has become more urgent with the demolition of Shastri Bhawan approaching. On September 17, the CPWD wrote to ministries and departments housed in Shastri Bhawan asking them to vacate the complex “at the earliest”. The direction covered furniture, electronic items and other belongings.
The letter said the complex “needs to be handed over… by the end of September 2026 for the commencement of the construction work”.
Sources told The Indian Express that MoHUA and the CPWD are yet to identify adequate space for the library, even as the deadline for handing over Shastri Bhawan approaches.