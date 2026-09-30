The accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty), 126 (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant), 191 (rioting by an unlawful assembly using force or violence), 333 (house-trespass after preparation to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).