JK Assembly Witnesses Brief Disruption Over Issue Of Withdrawal Of Bill To Increase Salaries Of MLAs

P
PTI
Published at:

House sees brief uproar as opposition and treasury benches clash over the proposed revocation of the salary-enhancement legislation

image Prefer on Google
JK CM
JK CM Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced a brief disruption.

  • The issue centered on withdrawing a bill to increase MLA salaries.

  • Proceedings resumed after the initial uproar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly saw a brief disruption on Wednesday over the withdrawal of a bill to increase legislators' salaries.

As soon as the House proceedings began, National Conference (NC) MLA from Pahalgam, Altaf Kaloo, raised the issue of the withdrawal of the bill.

The bill, along with another bill for an increase in the salaries of ministers, was withdrawn by the assembly after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved to withdraw the bills, citing lack of unanimity in the House over the issue.

BJP MLAs raised some objections to the bill, so the chief minister said he would withdraw the bills if they were not passed unanimously.

Kaloo alleged that the BJP's opposition to the bill came after their recommendation of enhancing the salaries of legislators was rejected.

"They rejected the bill yesterday because their recommendation for Rs 3 lakh salary was not granted," Kaloo said.

However, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma corrected Kaloo, saying the bill was withdrawn by the government and not rejected.

"We said use these funds for daily wagers, need-based casual workers and other employees under consolidated schemes," Sharma said.

Related Content
J&K CM Omar Abdullah - PTI
Security personnel keep vigil around the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex ahead of the Assembly 'Gherao' protest call, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. - | Photo: PTI/Burhaan Kinu
Representative Image - | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
JKNC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah, left, along with party General Secretary and MLA Ali Muhammad Sagar, front second right, and party leaders stage a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. - File Photo | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

"You are a liar. Do not play politics on the floor of the House," Sharma added.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and told the NC MLA that the issue was closed on Tuesday.

"This issue was closed yesterday. What is the point of raking it up again?" Rather said.

The proceedings of the House then resumed and Question Hour began.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories