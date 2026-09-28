PDP MLA Waheed Para Moves Amendment To J&K Statehood Resolution, Seeks Restoration Of Articles 370, 35A

PDP MLA Waheed Para seeks restoration of Articles 370 and 35A through amendment to Omar Abdullah’s J&K statehood resolution

JKNC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah, left, along with party General Secretary and MLA Ali Muhammad Sagar, front second right, and party leaders stage a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. File Photo | Photo: PTI/S Irfan