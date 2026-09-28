‘We Had Them Under Investigation’: What Trump Said About RAF Fairford Arrests And US-UK Security

Trump said five men arrested near RAF Fairford had been under investigation by US and British authorities.
The arrests came after police were alerted to three suspicious vehicles travelling towards the US-used air base.
The case raises questions about US-UK security cooperation, while British police have not detailed any prior investigation.
Five men have been arrested near (Royal Air Force) RAF Fairford in England over suspected explosives and terrorism offences, after British police were alerted to three suspicious vehicles travelling towards the air base. The arrests have drawn attention not only to the security of a facility used by the US military, but also to Donald Trump’s claim that the suspects had been under investigation before they were detained, something British police have not publicly detailed.
Trump said the suspects had been “under investigation” and that they were looking to cause “big damage” at the base. He also credited cooperation between the US and Britain for the arrests. His remarks raise a central question: how much, if anything, did US authorities know about the suspects before the arrests, how long had they been tracking them, and what information, if any, was shared with British investigators?
Those questions remain unanswered publicly. What is established is that British counterterrorism police are leading the investigation, while RAF Fairford has become an important US military facility in Britain, particularly because American aircraft have used it during the war against Iran.
What Happened Near RAF Fairford?
The incident began in the early hours of Sunday after police received a report about three suspicious vehicles that appeared to be travelling towards RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Armed officers subsequently arrested five men, who were initially held on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
A bomb-disposal operation was launched as part of the response. Residents were evacuated from a number of properties in nearby Whelford while specialist teams examined vehicles close to the base. The police operation included a cordon around the area as investigators worked to establish what the men were allegedly planning and whether the vehicles contained explosive material.
According to Reuters, 85 homes were evacuated and a 400-metre cordon was imposed while bomb-disposal experts examined the vehicles. British investigators had not publicly identified who they believed was behind the suspected plot. A source familiar with the investigation said an Iranian-linked motive was considered the most likely, while Russian sabotage and an Islamist plot were also being examined, although no connection had been established.
The arrests do not, by themselves, establish who the suspects were working for, whether a foreign government was involved or even whether RAF Fairford was the intended target. British authorities have said the investigation is at an early stage.
The case therefore has two distinct elements: what British police have established and what Trump says US authorities knew before the arrests.
Why RAF Fairford Matters To The US
RAF Fairford is a British air base that has a longstanding relationship with the US Air Force. Its importance has increased during the US war against Iran because American bombers have operated from the facility as part of military operations.
The base's use by the US gives the latest incident a significance beyond a local counterterrorism investigation. An attack or suspected plot near a facility being used for American military operations could potentially have implications for both British and US security agencies.
Britain remains responsible for policing and security on its territory, while the US has a direct interest in protecting its personnel, aircraft and military infrastructure at the base. That creates an arrangement in which the responsibilities of the two countries overlap.
Al Jazeera reported that US forces had used RAF Fairford for strikes during the war with Iran, while British authorities evacuated nearby residents after the arrests and deployed specialist explosive ordnance teams to examine vehicles. The report also noted the base's role in US military activity during the conflict.
Trump’s account has not been independently confirmed by British authorities. The BBC reported that the police operation leading to the arrests was not intelligence-led, while the US military said it was working closely with its UK counterparts over the incident.
What Trump's ‘Under Investigation’ Claim Tells Us
Trump’s remarks are a significant new element in the case because he claimed US authorities had been monitoring the suspects before their arrest.
“It was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort. And working with the British worked out great,” he told reporters.
“We had them under view for a long time and we got them,” Trump added.
Trump said American authorities had been monitoring the suspects for some time and credited cooperation with British authorities for the arrests.
But the statement does not establish how the investigation began.
It is not publicly clear whether British intelligence first identified the suspects and shared information with US agencies, whether US authorities developed intelligence that was passed to Britain, or whether both countries were separately monitoring the same individuals before the arrests.
Nor is it clear what Trump meant by saying the suspects had been “under view for a long time”. He did not publicly explain which US agency had been involved, what intelligence had been collected or when information had been shared with British authorities.
The Associated Press reported that British police received the call about the three suspicious vehicles at 12:45 a.m. and that the five men were being held on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. AP also reported Trump's comments praising the arrests and his claim that the suspects had been under investigation for some time.
This is where Trump's remarks should be separated from the confirmed investigation. His comments provide an account of US involvement, but they do not independently establish the full intelligence picture.
What Does This Mean For US-UK Security Cooperation?
The incident highlights how security cooperation works when a British military facility is being used by the US for operations against Iran.
British counterterrorism police are responsible for investigating the suspected offences on British soil. At the same time, the US has a direct security interest because American military personnel operate from RAF Fairford and the facility has been used by US aircraft in operations against Iran.
Trump’s comments suggest that, in his account, US-UK cooperation extended into intelligence or investigative activity before the arrests. But there is a difference between acknowledging cooperation and knowing precisely how it operated in this case.
British counterterrorism authorities have said they are working closely with partners as they investigate. That is consistent with the sort of cooperation expected when an incident takes place near a facility used by another country's military. It does not, however, establish that US agencies directed the British investigation or that Washington had advance knowledge of a specific attack.
The distinction also matters because the incident has emerged against the backdrop of the Iran war. RAF Fairford's use by US forces means the base has a direct connection to American military operations against Iran. That could make the security of the facility a concern for Washington as well as London, but there is currently no public evidence establishing that Iran was responsible for the incident.
For now, the investigation has not publicly established the suspects’ motive, the intended target or whether a foreign state was involved. Trump’s remarks suggest that, in his account, US authorities were involved before the arrests, but the reported fact that the operation was not intelligence-led leaves the extent and timing of any such involvement unclear. The investigation will have to establish what the five men were allegedly planning and how, if at all, American and British agencies exchanged information.