Why 96 Aircraft In Indian Airlines’ Fleets Are At Risk Amid Boeing 737 MAX Software Issue

Boeing has flagged a software issue in some 737 MAX aircraft that could affect automated flight guidance during landing.
About 96 aircraft operated by Air India Express and Akasa Air may be affected by the issue.
Boeing is working on a software update, while Akasa Air said its operations remain safe.
Boeing has identified a software issue in some 737 MAX aircraft that could cause automated flight guidance to disengage during a specific landing scenario, potentially affecting 96 aircraft operated by Indian airlines.
Air India Express operates about 53 of these aircraft, while Akasa Air has 43. The planemaker informed all 737 operators about the issue last month and is working on a software update to fix it, a Boeing spokesperson told Reuters.
Akasa Air said it was coordinating with Boeing and that the issue had no impact on the safety of its operations.
Air India Express did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also had no immediate response on whether it was examining the issue or issuing any advisory to Indian carriers.
The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of Boeing aircraft in India following the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad and subsequent safety checks and incidents involving the airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet.
How Does The Software Issue Affect 737 MAX Aircraft?
The issue stems from a cockpit software update and can arise when flight crews alter their planned flight path after a missed approach, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Boeing documents.
According to the documents, the automated flight guidance system could disengage after a missed approach if the next approach path differs from the one originally planned.
The issue does not mean the aircraft cannot be flown manually.
Boeing has advised operators to reset the system after a missed approach as a precaution, sources told PTI. The company is also working on a permanent software update.
“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario,” a Boeing spokesperson told Reuters.
The spokesperson said the company had shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases.
Why Is Boeing Under Scrutiny In India?
The latest issue comes amid closer checks on Boeing aircraft in India. The scrutiny increased after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad in June 2025, killing 260 people.
Following the crash, the DGCA mandated safety and pre-flight maintenance checks for all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft operated by Indian airlines.
In a separate incident in February this year, an Air India Boeing 787-8 flying on the London-Bengaluru route was grounded after its pilot reported a possible problem with the fuel-control switch locking mechanism.
The government later said Boeing’s detailed examination found no abnormality in the mechanism.
The fuel-control switch regulates fuel flow to the aircraft’s engines. The crew had reported that the switch twice failed to remain positively latched in the “run” position when light vertical pressure was applied during engine start-up. It remained stable on the third attempt and the flight was completed without incident.
Those cases involved the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and are separate from the latest software issue affecting certain 737 MAX aircraft.
What Has Akasa Air Said?
Akasa Air said its operations remained safe but did not specify whether any of its 737 MAX aircraft had experienced the issue.
“We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact on the safety of Akasa Air operations,” an airline spokesperson told PTI.
“ Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said.
Air India Express did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The DGCA also had no immediate response on whether it was examining the issue or issuing any advisory.
737 MAX Safety History
The latest software issue adds to broader scrutiny of the 737 MAX, which was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes.
A Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed in Indonesia in October 2018, killing 189 people. An Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crashed in March 2019, killing 157 people.
The model came under renewed scrutiny in January 2024 after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 during a flight, prompting investigations into Boeing’s manufacturing and quality-control practices.
Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have asked Boeing not to deliver new 737 MAX aircraft fitted with the software linked to the latest issue and instead requested an earlier version, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Boeing has delivered more than 2,400 737 MAX aircraft to airlines globally.