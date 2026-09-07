Tata-Boeing Rolls Out 400th ‘Made in India’ Apache Fuselage

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has rolled out its 400th AH-64E Apache fuselage from its Hyderabad facility for aircraft supplied worldwide.
The company employs more than 750 engineers and technicians using advanced robotics, automation and aerospace manufacturing technologies.
The milestone comes a week after Tata Advanced Systems signed an MOU with the Javelin Joint Venture to explore co-producing Javelin missiles in India.
Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), has successfully rolled out the 400th fuselage for the AH‑64E Apache, the world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter, from its 52,000 sq.m. state‑of‑the‑art facility in Hyderabad.
These fuselages are manufactured in India and integrated into final aircraft supplied worldwide, including to the US Army and the six Apaches delivered to the Indian Army in 2025.
Established in 2016, TBAL employs more than 750 engineers and technicians who leverage advanced robotics, automation, and aerospace manufacturing technologies to produce fuselage aerostructures for the Apache helicopter.
This manufacturing capability shows both the maturity of India’s aerospace ecosystem and its integration into global defence supply chains.
This comes a week after Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX business, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India.
Under the industry MOU, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the JJV will explore the establishment of a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR and component production capabilities in India.
This agreement will support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry and strengthening regional stability for the Indo-Pacific.