Brij Bhushan Says Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Allegations Made Him 'Famous' Across India

Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said the accusations against him pushed him into the national spotlight. His remarks came after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court acquitted him and co-accused Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. The court gave its verdict on August 3, and said prosecutors had not proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.
The court also cited contradictions in the evidence, witnesses it said appeared tutored and unexplained delays. It described the case as fabricated and politically driven.
What Did Brij Bhushan Say About The Wrestlers?
Singh said the allegations made him famous across the country. His comment came as the legal and political fallout from the wrestling row continued to play out in public. The case has kept Singh at the centre of one of Indian sport’s most closely watched disputes, with wrestlers accusing him of misconduct and pressing their case through the courts and public protests.
Speaking at an event in Pathera village in Mahendragarh district, held to felicitate international kabaddi player Sachin Tanwar following his promotion to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Rajasthan Police, Brij Bhushan referred to the Ramayana. He drew a parallel with Kaikeyi’s role in making King Ram known as Lord Ram, saying that the allegations made by the wrestlers had similarly brought him nationwide recognition. “They made me famous, so there is no need to be angry,” he said, as quoted by media reports.
Women wrestlers led by Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia said they would challenge the acquittal in a higher court, Newsclick reported. They said the legal fight is not over and rejected Singh’s claim that the dispute was politically motivated.
What Was The Wrestlers' Case Against Brij Bhushan?
The row has been one of the biggest controversies in Indian wrestling in recent years. Haryana wrestlers formed the core of the allegations against Singh, and the matter drew national attention as athletes demanded action and accountability. The latest court ruling and the wrestlers’ plan to appeal have kept the dispute active.
Rouse Avenue Court Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh on August 3. The court acquitted Singh of charges under IPC Sections 354, 354A and 506 (Part I). Co-accused Vinod Tomar was acquitted under Section 506 (Part I).
The court observed that the sexual harassment allegations were false, fabricated and politically motivated. The case originated from accusations made by prominent women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. The wrestlers alleged incidents of harassment occurring between 2016 and 2019, according to media reports.
Two key women wrestlers whose allegations formed the basis of the charges turned hostile during the trial, Bar and Bench reported. They admitted after counselling that no sexual harassment occurred. The hostile witnesses testified that coaches from Mahadev Academy and other wrestlers pressured them to falsely implicate Singh to remove him as WFI president.