Brij Bhushan Says Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Allegations Made Him 'Famous' Across India

Speaking at an event in Pathera village in Mahendragarh district, held to felicitate international kabaddi player Sachin Tanwar following his promotion to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Rajasthan Police, Brij Bhushan referred to the Ramayana. He drew a parallel with Kaikeyi’s role in making King Ram known as Lord Ram, saying that the allegations made by the wrestlers had similarly brought him nationwide recognition. “They made me famous, so there is no need to be angry,” he said, as quoted by media reports.