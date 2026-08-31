PM Modi Meets Iranian President Pezeshkian At SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek
The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Iran ties and exchanged views on regional developments
The meeting comes as India continues engagement with Tehran amid heightened tensions in West Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Monday, marking their first in-person meeting since the latest Iran conflict. Modi described the meeting as a useful exchange and said India remains committed to dialogue and diplomacy.
In a post on X after the meeting, Modi said, “Had a good meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek.” He added that the two sides discussed ways to strengthen India-Iran ties and exchanged views on regional developments.
Iran Ties
The meeting comes as India continues to maintain engagement with Iran amid heightened tensions in West Asia.
Before his Central Asian visit, Modi's office said his engagement with SCO leaders would provide an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues alongside India's broader priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity.
India has also maintained contact with Tehran during the regional conflict. Iranian President Pezeshkian has previously briefed Modi on developments in West Asia and discussed the way forward with him during their phone conversations.
Modi’s Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan Visit
Modi travelled to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from August 29 to September 1, with the SCO Summit in Bishkek forming the second leg of the visit. In his departure statement, Modi described Uzbekistan and Central Asia as important to India's strategic and economic engagement.
He arrived in Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Summit on Monday, the meeting with Pezeshkian was among the bilateral engagements held on the sidelines of the summit as SCO leaders gathered in Bishkek.