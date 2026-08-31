PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi In Bishkek, Meets ‘Friends Of India’ Ahead Of SCO Summit

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek and recalled his message of peace, non-violence and harmony.
He met the ‘Friends of India’, including diaspora members, academics, researchers, yoga practitioners, environment enthusiasts and ITEC alumni.
Modi’s visit is focused on the 26th SCO Summit and strengthening India’s ties with Kyrgyzstan and other SCO member states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Bishkek and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and others with close links to India during his visit to the Kyrgyz capital for the 26th SCO Leadership Summit.
Modi's outreach included academics, researchers, yoga practitioners, environment enthusiasts and alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries on the sidelines of the summit.
Modi Recalls Gandhi’s Message Of Peace
At Gandhi's statue in Bishkek, Modi paid homage to the Mahatma and highlighted the continuing relevance of his ideas.
“Gandhi Ji’s thoughts will always have an unparalleled impact on our minds,” Modi said in a social media post.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Modi's tribute recalled Gandhi's “timeless message of peace, non-violence and harmony”, adding that his ideals continued to have universal appeal.
The prime minister later met a group described as “Friends of India”, comprising members of the Indian diaspora, yoga practitioners, academics, researchers, environment enthusiasts and ITEC alumni.
“Met a group of people who have a close association with India... Happy to see such continuous engagement with India,” Modi said.
Jaiswal said the interaction focused on longstanding India-Kyrgyzstan ties, as well as opportunities to strengthen people-to-people connections and expand bilateral cooperation.
Modi Arrives For 26th SCO Summit
Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday after a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, where India and Uzbekistan agreed to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and set a target of $5 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.
The prime minister's Bishkek visit is centred on the SCO summit, with the grouping marking the 25th anniversary of its founding this year.