Family Donates Corneas Of 18-Year-Old Arpit Jai Who Died In Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Collapse

Arpit Jai’s family decided to donate his corneas after the 18-year-old died in the Satya Niketan PG collapse.
The family struggled to identify Arpit’s badly injured body at AIIMS before confirming his identity through distinctive birthmarks.
Police apprehended the building owner while five MCD officials faced suspension following the Delhi government’s preliminary investigation.
The family of 18-year-old Arpit Jai decided to donate his corneas after he died in the Satya Niketan PG building collapse in Delhi. A native of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Arpit had only recently returned to his paying guest accommodation after the Rakshabandhan holidays.
The Delhi chief minister’s office informed on X that, on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directions, the MCD deputy commissioner, executive engineer, superintending engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer were suspended.
Arpit’s return home had been brief. His family was already searching for him after the collapse and later faced a difficult identification process at AIIMS.
Family Remembers Arpit
His father described the shock plainly. “My son had just returned from our hometown after the Rakshabandhan holidays. He had reached back to his PG yesterday morning, and the next time we saw is his dead body,” Bhupendra Jai said in remarks reported by Hindustan Times.
He also spoke of his regret over the condition of the accommodation. “Everyone is telling us how bad the condition of the PG. I wish my son had told me before. I would have never let him stay there,” Bhupendra Jai said.
Arpit’s family is from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. He had gone home for Rakshabandhan and had only just returned to the PG before the collapse.
Identification At AIIMS
His friends searched for him through the night. One of them said the family was told that a body at AIIMS matched the identity details they had provided.
“On Monday morning, the hospital (AIIMS) informed us that there is a body that matched the identity we were showing, but when we went to identify we could not identify it as the body was badly injured,” Arpit’s friend said.
The family was later able to confirm it. “At around 6:30 am, his family reached, and finally they were able to do the identification of Arpit. The mother confirmed it by birthmarks on his body,” the friend said.
The friend also described the hours before that confirmation. “We were looking for him the entire night and could not find him at all, and finally we were told that he is no more,” the friend said.
Probe And Arrest
Police stated that the owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed was apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area on Monday.
The Delhi CMO posted the update on X, formerly Twitter, and informed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had directed the suspension of the MCD deputy commissioner, executive engineer, superintending engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer.
Earlier on Sunday, after an on-site review and a preliminary assessment, the chief minister ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.