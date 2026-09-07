‘Very, Very Worrying’: AfD Win Raises French Fears Of Far-Right Surge In Germany

AfD’s Saxony-Anhalt victory brings Germany’s far-right closer to state-level power for the first time since World War Two.
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure calls the result a “very, very worrying signal”.
Benjamin Haddad says nationalism and xenophobia will never be the answer for Europe.
French government ministers on Monday expressed concern over the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after the party emerged as the leading force in Sunday’s Saxony-Anhalt state election, according to Reuters.
Exit polls showed the AfD surging into first place in the state election, putting the party within reach of power at the state level for the first time since World War II. The result has prompted concern in France over its implications for Germany and Europe, with ministers warning about the wider spread of populist politics.
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said the result sent a warning about the political challenges posed by the rise of populist movements.
"It clearly sends out a very, very worrying signal," Lescure told RTL radio.
"This shows that we face a major challenge in the face of a populist wave which is spreading around the world today and which we must resist," added Lescure.
Lescure’s comments echoed remarks made late on Sunday by France’s European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad, Reuters reported.
"To see the far-right prevail in the German regional election marks a very grave moment for Europe," he wrote on X.
"We must listen with humility to the anger, fears and worries and duly respond to these concerns. But nationalism and xenophobia will never be the answer," added Haddad.
Reuters reported that the result has raised concerns in France over the wider political impact of the AfD’s rise, with Lescure warning about the spread of populism and Haddad rejecting nationalism and xenophobia as an answer to public concerns.