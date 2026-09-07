Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar ? MCD Commissioner Under Scrutiny After Delhi's Satya Niketan Collapse

Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, returned to Delhi as MCD commissioner in January 2026.
His earlier tenure in Delhi was marked by the 2022 Thyagraj Stadium controversy.
The Satya Niketan collapse has renewed scrutiny of his role and the MCD’s building safety oversight.
A building collapse in Delhi has once again brought questions of civic safety, enforcement and accountability to the centre of public debate. The collapse of a five-storey paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan on Sunday has left at least seven students dead and several others injured, while rescue teams worked through the night to search the rubble for survivors.
The incident has also turned the spotlight on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and its commissioner, Sanjeev Khirwar, amid questions over the condition of the building, its occupancy and whether adequate safety checks were carried out.
What Happened In Satya Niketan?
The five-storey building, reportedly being used as a student PG accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed at around 1.30 PM on September 6. According to PTI, repair work was under way when the structure came down.
Eleven people have so far been rescued from the site, while several others were injured. Rescue and relief operations continued for hours as teams searched through the debris.
The building was more than four decades old. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said water had accumulated in the basement and that waterlogging, combined with ongoing repair work, may have weakened the old structure.
MCD Commissioner Khirwar Under Scrutiny
The collapse has raised questions about whether the building was being used within permitted limits and whether the necessary structural and safety checks had been carried out.
Questions were also raised over reports that the PG had around 75 beds. At the site, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar was asked by reporters about the alleged occupancy and the civic body's role. According to reports, he said he would answer the questions separately.
The response has added to demands for accountability. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for Khirwar's resignation, alleging failures by the civic administration in ensuring the safety of students.
Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar?
Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, took charge as MCD commissioner in January this year. His return to Delhi came after he was transferred out of the national capital in 2022 following a controversy involving the use of Thyagraj Stadium.
Khirwar, who was then Delhi's principal secretary (Revenue), was accused of using the stadium to walk his dog, with athletes and coaches alleging they were asked to leave earlier than usual. He denied the allegations, describing them as "absolutely incorrect".
He was subsequently transferred to Ladakh, while his wife, Rinku Dugga, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.
Now, after the Satya Niketan collapse, Khirwar is again facing demands for his resignation. The incident has put the MCD's regulatory role under scrutiny and raised a wider question over how effectively Delhi's ageing buildings are being monitored and certified for safety.
What Action Has The Delhi Govt Taken?
Following the collapse, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered the suspension of several MCD officials. Those suspended include the deputy commissioner, superintendent engineer, executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer.
The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Gupta said strict action would follow if negligence or oversight by officials is found to have contributed to the collapse.
The tragedy has also prompted a broader review of old buildings being used as PG accommodations, nursing homes, schools and other establishments. The government has said it is considering a system of periodic structural audits and mandatory safety certification for such buildings.