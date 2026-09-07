Delhi HC Agrees To Grant Urgent Hearing On PIL Relating To Satya Niketan Building Collapse Incident

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Delhi High Court Allows Urgent Hearing Of PIL Over Satya Niketan Building Collapse That Killed Six

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Building collapses in south Delhis Satya Niketan
Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: NDRF, fire department officials carry a rescued person after a 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s south campus. Three died in the incident. | Photo: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed urgent listing of a PIL relating to the building collapse incident in Satya Niketan here that left six people dead and several others injured.

A lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day.

Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Two Dead, Five Critical, Four Rescued From Collapsed Boys’ PG

By Outlook News Desk

The lawyer said, "yesterday one tragic incident happened in Satya Niketan area in South Delhi where two buildings suddenly collapsed and around 30 students are feared trapped under the debris".

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway. PTI SKV SKV DV DV

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